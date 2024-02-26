2024 Individual Game Tickets Available on February 29

FOND DU LAC, WI - Individual game tickets for all 2024 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders home games will be available beginning on Leap Day - Thursday, February 29. Tickets may be purchased online at dockspiders.com, at the ballpark Box Office, and by calling (920) 907-9833 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

To celebrate Leap Day, the Dock Spiders will offer a ticket special that only comes along once every four years. For a limited time, fans may purchase four undated box seat ticket vouchers for just $44 - for a savings of $12 off the typical rate. The 4 for $44 Leap Day ticket special will be available from Thursday, February 29 through Monday, March 4. The 4 for $44 Leap Day ticket special will be available for purchase HERE.

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

