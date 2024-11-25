Salt Lake Bees Introduce New Logos, Uniforms for 2025 Season

November 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees released new logos, marks, jerseys and caps today in advance of the 2025 season.

"We wanted an evolution of the Bees brand, not a revolution," said Ashley Havili, vice president of marketing and merchandise for Miller Sports + Entertainment. "The Bees name has a long and storied history in baseball going back to Utah's first Pacific Coast League team in 1915. We feel like the changes made honor the history of the Bees and allow for growth of the brand to a new audience."

The team colors of black, white and Bees gold will not change, but the color pallet will get a splash of Angels red and a cream color called Salt Lake Bees natural.

The primary marks remain centered around the mascot Bee logo that the team adopted in 2006, with the primary logo remaining the same and a new emblem added. An interlocking 'SL' ligature has been updated to a unique font that evokes the early interlocking letters seen on Bees uniforms in the early 1900s. The team also has two new word marks and four secondary logos.

The new logos and word marks appear on four new Bees uniforms showing in home white, gray, black and natural along with four new on-field cap styles. Additional details on the new jerseys and logos are available on slbees.com. New on-field caps are available now at www.beesteamstore.com with additional apparel available on Friday, Nov. 29. A Bees Team Store pop-up will open in Daybreak at 10491 S. Lake Ave on December 5.

The Bees open the 2025 season at their new ballpark in South Jordan on Tuesday, April 8 against the Reno Aces. Season tickets for the 2025 season are available now by contacting the Bees sales office by call or text at 801-325-BEES (2337) or emailing [email protected].

