Salmon's Becomes Official Bratwurst of the Timber Rattlers

January 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Fans will enjoy a new official bratwurst of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers beginning this season. Salmon's Meat Products is set to provide brats at Neuroscience Group Field.

Salmon's began as a small butcher shop in Luxemburg, Wisconsin in 1915. That tradition continues today under the ownership of Randy and Renee Ebert with their brats available at all four concession stands and the two "Grab N' Go" locations on the concourse during events at the ballpark.

"The Timber Rattlers organization loves offering great, local products," said Seth Merrill, Wisconsin's Director of Business Development. "We are excited to partner with Salmon's Meat Products out of Luxemburg to serve their amazing bratwursts to our fans for years to come."

As the official brat of the Timber Rattlers, Salmon's will be part of the popular Craft Brews & Brats promotion. Brats and 16-ounce craft beers are just $3 each on Thursdays on Thursdays when the Timber Rattlers are home this season.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.