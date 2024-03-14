Salem Red Sox-Sox Fest Set for March 23rd

SALEM, Va. - To kick-off an exciting Red Sox season, Carilion Clinic Field will host Sox Fest, presented by Pepsi and Mainstay Suites, on Saturday, March 23rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features games, concessions, and more!

Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to pick up ticket packages and premium gifts. Season ticket holder jersey customization will also be available at the team store.

Fun activities, for all ages, will be throughout the ballpark including Mechanical Bull, Obstacle Course, Speed Pitch Machine, DJ with a Photobooth, Face Painter, Balloon Artist, Outdoor Games and more.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at our Concession Stand and Center Bar. The Salem Red Sox Team Store will also be open and stocked with new gear.

Sox Fest is free and open to the public so stop by and see us.

The Salem Red Sox open their season against the Carolina Mudcats on Friday, April 5th at 7:05 P.M. Starting at just $14, Salem Red Sox single-game tickets are still available online or by calling (540) 389-3333. Season ticket packages are also available starting at just $144.

