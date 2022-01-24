Salem Red Sox Announce Front Office Promotions

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, the Low-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are excited to announce four front office promotions as the team prepares for the 2022 season.

Blair Hoke has been promoted to Assistant General Manager and will continue to serve as the Vice President of Ticket Sales & Services. Prior to joining the Salem Red Sox staff in 2019, Hoke served as General Manager of the Pulaski Yankees and was the recipient of the 2017 Appalachian League Executive of the Year award.

"I am both personally and professionally grateful to have been promoted to Assistant General Manager with the Salem Red Sox," said Hoke. "I am eager and excited to serve in this capacity to help continue franchise history success - paved by incredible leadership in Salem. I could not be more proud of our team's recent efforts and am looking forward to another memorable season at Salem Memorial Ballpark while welcoming the best fans in Minor League Baseball."

Lior Bittan has been promoted to Senior Ticket Operations and Analytics Manager. Bittan graduated from the University of Oregon in 2018 where he majored in Sports Business. He began his career with the Salem Red Sox in 2019 as Ticket Operations Assistant and was promoted to Ticket Operations Manager in 2020. Bittan played a pivotal role in the execution and adaptation of ticket operations following ballpark restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

Kayla Keegan has been promoted to Merchandise and Special Events Director, formerly Manager. She began her career in the sports industry with the Washington Football Team while obtaining her master's degree in sports management from Texas A&M University. Keegan lead the charge of setting an all-time high in Merchandising revenue in 2021. The 2022 Salem Red Sox season will be Keegan's fourth with the team.

Payton Powell has been promoted to Ticket Sales Manager, previously Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. 2022 marks Powell's second season with the Red Sox. After graduating from Roanoke College in 2018, she began her career in sports as an Inside Sales Executive with the LA Clippers and transitioned to a sales and service role with the Phoenix Suns. Powell currently oversees the Salem Red Sox Inside Sales Program and has enhanced the sales training program.

"On behalf of the entire Salem Red Sox organization, I couldn't be prouder to announce our recent front office promotions and acknowledge each of their many contributions to our club's success," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "Their experience and hard work will help each of them serve our fans even better through their expanded roles."

Opening Day 2022 for the Salem Red Sox is set for Friday, April 8th, as the Red Sox host the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is set for 7:05p. For more information on the upcoming season, visit SalemSox.com or call (540) 389-3333.

