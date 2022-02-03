Salem Red Sox Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, announce the upcoming season's coaching staff, which features three returning members from the previous year.

Luke Montz returns as Salem's manager after a successful 2021 campaign. Montz and the Red Sox ended the previous season with a 71-49 record and were one victory away from earning a spot in the league championship series.

Before making his way to the Blue Ridge mountains, Montz spent time in the Red Sox organization serving as a manager for Boston's Short-A affiliate, the Lowell Spinners (2019-2020), and as a coaching assistant for Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs (2018). In 2019, the Spinners captured the Stedler Division title and secured an impressive 42-34 regular season record under his guidance.

"I am looking forward to the 2022 season as we have a great group and a lot of young talent," said Montz. "I love what I do and it's always rewarding to help these players on and off the field. Each year, at this level, you get the newly drafted players and that's always great. Having Nick Green and Nelson Paulino back is a blessing for our team as they are beyond great at what they do and I look forward to working with our new staff members."

Veteran hitting coach Nelson Paulino returns to the squad in his 25th season coaching with the organization (1998-2022). Paulino previously spent time in Salem during the 2013, 2016-2018 and 2020 seasons. Throughout the 2021 season, he helped the team shine at the plate. Salem finished as a top 10 hitting team in the Low-A East division with 1073 hits, 716 runs, 619 RBI and 103 home runs.

Similarly to Montz, Green returns to Salem as the pitching coach after working with the Spinners for three seasons (2018-2020) in the same role. Under Green's instruction, the pitching staff finished second in the division after achieving a 4.14 ERA, 1066 strikeouts and allowing only 414 walks.

Three unfamiliar faces are joining the staff this season.

Ako Thomas will serve alongside the veteran staff in his first year in Salem after working as a volunteer coach at his alma mater, Michigan. The Chicago native was a four-year member of the Wolverines baseball team. During his senior season he was a NCAA College World Series All-Tournament Team selection and saw action in 64 games, starting every contest at second base. Aside from coaching experience, Thomas left Michigan with a bachelor's degree in health and fitness.

Next, Jacob Loughman will step into the athletic trainer position. Originally from Springfield, Massachusetts, Loughman earned a Bachelor of Science in athletic training and minors in biology and chemistry from Salem State University. His previous experience includes working at the high school level and most recently, serving as an assistant athletic trainer for the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Joining the Red Sox organization for the first time is Omar Porras, who will serve as Salem's strength and conditioning coach. Porras is no stranger to minor league baseball, as he previously experienced baseball and the Class-A level while working in the Los Angeles Angels organization. Teams he served the same role in before making his way to Virginia are the Burlington Bees and Inland Empire 66ers.

Opening Day 2022 for the Salem Red Sox is set for Friday, April 8th, as the Red Sox host the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. For more information on the upcoming season, visit SalemSox.com or call (540) 389-3333.

