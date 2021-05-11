Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Return to Play

May 11, 2021 - Mavericks Independent Baseball League (Mavericks) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







The last time the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes took for field for a League game was on September 5, 2019, a playoff game versus the Hillsboro Hops. 616 days later, the Volcanoes will return to League play - albeit in a different League and with different opponents. The Mavericks League will debut this Thursday night, May 13 , at Volcanoes Stadium when the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes will play the Portland Mavericks. "The Volcanoes' ownership certainly have shown their resiliency and creativity as they survived both the pandemic and elimination of the franchise by Major League Baseball," said Mavericks League Commissioner Jack Cain. "This is our community and we are here to stay," said Mavericks League CEO Mickey Walker steadfastly. "We are proud of our past, 5 Northwest League Championships, 7 Division Titles and being a part of 3 World Series Championships, we are also equally excited about our future. Fans can expect both high-level baseball and top-notch entertainment at Volcanoes Stadium this summer," stated Walker. Players from across the country and from many different Major League Baseball organizations including the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers will comprise the Mavericks League rosters. In addition, players from the top Independent Leagues across the country including the American Association, Atlantic League, Frontier League, United Shores Professional Baseball League, Liberation League will be joined by players who have played across the world in Japan, Germany, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Hong Kong, Australia, Guatemala, Italy, among others. Alan Embree, manager of the Portland Mavericks and 2004 World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox put it succinctly, "This is going to be FUN - I'm here to Win Again!"

Special guests will be several 'original' Portland Mavericks who were immortalized in the Netflix documentary "The Battered Bastards of Baseball" will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitches for the Mavericks game against the Volcanoes on Thursday night - the Mavericks first game since 1977.

The Salem Senators, who last played a game 40 years ago in 1981, will face the Campesinos de Salem-Keizer in their first ever game on Friday night at Volcanoes Stadium. 3-Time All-Star, Cy Young Award Winner, and World Series Champion, Eric Gagne will be on hand to throw out the first pitch Friday night and will sign free autographs for fans from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. All 4 teams will play on Saturday and Sunday with day/night games scheduled at 1:00pm and 6:35pm each day.

All evening games will be aired live on KYKN AM1430 and the afternoon games can be heard live on KYKN.com. In addition, all Mavericks League games will be streamed live. Fans unable to attend can watch the games by going to mavsleague.com then clicking on Watch Live Stream Here.

Friday and Saturday gates will open at 5:30pm ~ Game time 6:35pm

Tickets are available online at mavsleague.com or by calling 503-390-2225.

• Discuss this story on the Mavericks Independent Baseball League message board...





Mavericks Independent Baseball League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.