Sabrina D'Angelo Signs with AFC Toronto

Published on June 26, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







TORONTO, ON - AFC Toronto adds Canadian international goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo to its roster, bringing one of Canada's most experienced and accomplished goalkeepers home for the remainder of the 2026 Northern Super League season.

D'Angelo, 33, is a native of Welland, Ontario who returns to Canada after over a decade playing professionally in North America and Europe. She joins AFC Toronto having most recently represented Aston Villa in the Women's Super League, following two seasons at Arsenal FC where she helped the club capture back-to-back FA Women's League Cups. Prior to her time in England, D'Angelo spent four seasons with Swedish club Vittsjö GIK and previously won two NWSL Shields and an NWSL Championship with the North Carolina Courage. In 2016, she was named NWSL Championship MVP after making three saves in a penalty shootout to secure the title with the Flash.

"Sabrina is a player whose experience and accomplishments speak for themselves," said Billy Wilson, Technical Director. "She has competed at the highest levels of the game, both domestically and internationally, and understands what it takes to win. Beyond her ability on the pitch, we are bringing in a proven leader who is passionate about growing the game in Canada and genuinely excited about what we are building here in Toronto. We believe Sabrina will have a tremendous impact on our team, our culture, and our ambitions moving forward." "Sabrina brings experience and quality to an already organized group," said Head Coach Marko Milanović. "Her communication, leadership and composure will have a positive influence on our defensive structure, while her ability on the ball gives us additional options when building from the back. She has performed at a high level throughout her career, and we are excited to see the impact she can make within our environment."

"Coming home means a lot to me. While I've had the privilege of playing in some incredible leagues and with some amazing clubs, there's a different level of pride that comes with competing in your country's professional league. AFC Toronto has a clear vision and is building something special. I'm incredibly honoured and grateful to be a part of what the club is creating," said D'Angelo.

A two-time Olympian, D'Angelo has represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 2019 and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cups, and the 2024 Paris Olympics. She was also part of Canada's senior national team program since 2016 and brings extensive international experience to AFC Toronto.

Born and raised in Welland, Ontario, D'Angelo grew up inspired by Canadian goalkeeping legend Erin McLeod. She studied Exercise Science at the University of South Carolina before beginning her professional career with the Western New York Flash in 2015.

Off the pitch, D'Angelo is passionate about giving back to the community. During her time in England, she worked closely with the Aston Villa Foundation on programs designed to create positive impact and meaningful connections beyond the game. Connecting with communities and inspiring the next generation are causes that remain especially important to her. Away from football, D'Angelo enjoys gaming and can often be found playing Fortnite with friends.

D'Angelo signed with AFC Toronto on a pre-contract and will officially join the team on July 1. She will be unavailable for selection until the Northern Super League transfer window opens on July 20.







Northern Super League Stories from June 26, 2026

Sabrina D'Angelo Signs with AFC Toronto - AFC Toronto

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