Run with the Pack, Sneaker Expo, and More

MAY was an explosive month for us in terms of numbers and exposure in the community, reaching over 20,000 people at in person events and even more through television coverage.

What better way to start the month then with a hosting opportunity for Rucky on Good Day Seattle, reaching hundreds of thousands of viewers over his 5 minute presenting spot, joining in with meteorologist Abby Acone on the weather and the latest news and viewer polls. Watch the coverage here;

Rucky on Good Day Seattle!

Saturday 18th - JBLM MWR Army Day

Noah, Jack and Kevin Flynn were able to build a partnership for the Seawolves and JBLM MWR base last month, leading to the ability for us to exhibit at their army day this month reaching over 10,000 attendees. Jeremiah Si, and Kelly Taylor (wife of HUw and England representative player) and I joined Noah and Jack on this trip to teach the kids of all ages and families in attendance the magic of throwing a rugby ball. It was an exceptional event and we were very glad to have our friend Punkus Arnett in attendance to capture the essence of it and our participation.

Saturday 18th - Sneaker Expo

It was heartening to attend a major event like the Sneaker Expo, which drew a most eccentric and passionate crowd of 10,000+, and to be recognized and revered. Just as the fans were lining up to meet their favorite Anime voice actor, or nab a $1000 pair of sneakers, they were just as amped to throw a ball around with our Seawolves players Charles Elton and Mahonri Ngakuru as they were to take a picture with Rucky. It was no surprise that Chance's t-shirt was the most popular item on the rack. Thanks to Payton and Devin for hosting the event.

Dicks Drive In Rugby 101

A big thanks to our partners at Dicks Drive In as they came out to film our players recording new Rugby 101 segments that we can use to educate new fans and build a better foundation and understanding of this fast paced and visually unusual sport we love and call Rugby.

Seattle Unites - a partnership event between Bridges and Seawolves.

At the heart of the event was Bridges, a Seattle-based grassroots organization dedicated to providing a safe, sober space for teens in recovery. Together, with Macklemore's support, we are building the future of Seattle through connection, culture, and camaraderie. You can continue to support Bridges by purchasing tickets to our remaining home matches through this dedicated link; https://www.axs.com/series/20705/2024-seattle-seawolves-tickets?skin=seawolves

As we return rested and ready to go from our second bye week we look forward to an exciting month ahead. Our next Run With The Pack is happening Saturday June 22nd - so register your kid/s now to enjoy another round of fun and skills based activities and of course stay to cheer on your Seawolves as we go up against MLR newcomers RFC Los Angeles.

Register; https://seawolves.rugby/news/run-with-the-pack-youth-rugby-camp-saturday-june-22nd/

Valenese Malifa

Assistant Coach and Pathway Manager

