Rumble Ponies RHP Luis Moreno Named EL Pitcher of the Week

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are proud to announce that RHP Luis Moreno has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for June 19-25.

On Tuesday night on the road against Akron, Moreno threw five no-hit frames allowing just one walk and nine strikeouts. On Sunday against the RubberDucks, Moreno pitched four innings of scoreless relief allowing just two hits, one walk, and striking out two.

Over his last four outings, Moreno has allowed just three runs over 22 innings (1.23 ERA), with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 28-to-6.

The 24-year-old is in his first year at the Double-A level. He signed with the Mets out of the Dominican Republic as an International Free Agent on June 8, 2019. He is the fourth Rumble Ponies player to earn an Eastern League honor this season. RHP Mike Vasil was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for May, IF Jose Peroza was named Eastern League Player of the Week for May 8-14, and IF Luke Ritter was named Eastern League Player of the Week for June 5-11.

The Rumble Ponies are back at home on Wednesday to begin a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com, calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

