Whisenhunt Selected for SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Seattle

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels pitcher Carson Whisenhunt has been selected for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, Major League Baseball announced on Monday evening.

The game will be played on Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, as part of MLB's All-Star festivities. The game will air exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM.

Whisenhunt, a native of Winston-Salem, N.C., joined the Flying Squirrels on June 3. The 22-year-old was selected with the 66th pick in last year's draft by the San Francisco Giants out of East Carolina University.

In his first full professional season this year, Whisenhunt has made 13 total starts between Low-A San Jose, High-A Eugene and Double-A Richmond, combining to go 1-0 with a 2.90 ERA. He is currently rated by Baseball America as the No. 6 Giants prospect and No. 4 by MLB.com.

Whisenhunt will be joined by fellow Giants minor leaguer and former Flying Squirrels left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison on the National League team. Former Flying Squirrels pitcher Dan Otero will be a member of the team's coaching staff.

Past Flying Squirrels players to participate in the Futures Game include Tommy Joseph (2012), Tyler Beede (2015), Shaun Anderson (2018), Heliot Ramos (2021) and Harrison (2022). Current Flying Squirrels shortstop Marco Luciano played in the 2021 Futures Game when he was with the San Jose Giants. Several former Flying Squirrels players were chosen for the Futures Game before or after coming to Richmond, including Collin Balester (2007), Gary Brown (2011), Kyle Crick (2013), Jorge Guzman (2018), Kieran Lovegrove (2018), Luis Alexander Basabe (2018), Joey Bart (2019) and David Villar (2022).

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game features the brightest stars of tomorrow taking the field for an annual matchup of the game's top prospects. The seven-inning game will take place on July 8 in Seattle.

After a road trip to open the second half of the Eastern League season this week, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for their annual Independence Day celebration presented by Chick-fil-A and Abilene Motor Express on Tuesday, July 4. Limited tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

