Rumble Ponies RHP Jonah Tong Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

September 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that RHP Jonah Tong has been named the Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Week for September 2 - September 8.

Tong, who ranks as the Mets No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline, wowed fans at Mirabito Stadium last Thursday (September 5) in his Double-A debut, throwing six no-hit innings with no walks and nine strikeouts against Somerset. The 21-year-old right-hander retired the first 17 batters he faced. The only baserunner that reached during his outing was via an error with two outs in the sixth inning.

Tong took the baseball world by storm when he began the 2024 campaign, his first full professional season, with 26-consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. This season, prior to his promotion to Double-A, he was 6-4 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 146 strikeouts in 103.2 innings in 23 appearances and 21 starts across Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn.

Tong went 5-4 with a 3.71 ERA with 110 strikeouts over 85 innings in 19 starts for Brooklyn this season. Since making his High-A debut on May 2, Tong led the South Atlantic League (High-A) in strikeouts.

Tong was drafted by the Mets in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Georgia. He is originally from outside of Toronto in Markham, Ontario, Canada.

Tong is the third Rumble Ponies pitcher this season to receive an EL weekly award, joining RHP Joander Suarez (April 28 - May 5) and RHP Brandon Sproat (July 29 - Aug 4).

The Rumble Ponies begin their final series of the 2024 season against the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:00 p.m. and pregame coverage gets underway at 5:45 pm on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

