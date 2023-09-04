Rumble Ponies RHP Joander Suarez Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Joander Suarez (yo-ander SWA-rez) has been named the Eastern League (EL) Pitcher of the Week for August 28 - September 3.

Suarez threw six no-hit innings in his Double-A debut against Harrisburg Thursday night, allowing just one baserunner and striking out six to earn the first win of his AA career. Over his last two starts between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, Suarez has allowed just one hit over 12 scoreless frames, with 12 strikeouts.

He now has 124 strikeouts combined between the two levels. In his last start with Brooklyn on August 25, he broke the Cyclones single-season franchise record for strikeouts with 118.

The 23-year-old from Cumana, Venezuela, was signed by the Mets in May of 2018.

Suarez is the seventh Rumble Ponies player to earn Eastern League honors this season. Last week, OF Agustin Ruiz and RHP Tyler Stuart swept the weekly EL awards. RHP Luis Moreno was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 19-25. RHP Mike Vasil was named the EL Pitcher of the Month for May, IF Jose Peroza was named EL Player of the Week for May 8-14, and IF Luke Ritter was named EL Player of the Week for June 5-11.

The Rumble Ponies have won a season-high seven games in a row, are 13-2 in their last 15 contests, and currently are in sole possession of the second Northeast Division playoff spot in the Eastern League.

Binghamton begins its final road trip of the regular season Tuesday night with a seven-game series on the road against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies Double-A Affiliate) First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. with the NYCM Insurance pregame show getting underway at 6:55 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

The Ponies return home for their final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 13 against the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies Double-A Affiliate). Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com, calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

