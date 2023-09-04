Glowenke Named Eastern League Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Flying Squirrels infielder Jimmy Glowenke has been named Eastern League Player of the Week for August 28-September 3, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday.

In his six games at Hartford last week, Glowenke hit .536 (9-for-16) with a homer, a double, five walks and three RBIs as the Flying Squirrels went 4-2 against the Yard Goats.

For the week, Glowenke led the Eastern League in batting average (.536), OBP (.696) and OPS (1.509). He also ranked second in the league in SLG (.813), tied for second in hits (9), tied for fourth in runs scored (6), tied for fifth in walks (5) and tied for eighth in total bases (13).

Glowenke opened the week with a two-run homer on Tuesday at Dunkin' Park, going 2-for-3 with a walk. On Wednesday, he singled and scored a run. He collected three hits on Thursday, going 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored as Richmond beat Hartford, 17-10.

On Friday, he entered as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and worked a walk. Glowenke went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Saturday night. He closed the series on Sunday afternoon going 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Over his last 11 games since August 23, Glowenke is batting .563 (18-for-32) with three homers, two doubles, eight RBIs, eight walks, a .667 OBP, a .906 SLG and a 1.573 OPS.

After hitting .155 in 21 games over his first month at Double-A, Glowenke is batting .336 (46-for-137) in his last 43 games since July 1 with seven homers, nine doubles and 28 RBIs. He is also hitting .355 (39-for-110) in his 33 road games with Richmond, including all seven of his Double-A homers.

