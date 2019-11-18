Rumble Bees Weekly

PARTING OF THE WAYS: Following the 9-2 setback, which they absorbed on home ice Sunday afternoon, the Rumble Bees and Head Coach Clint Hagmaier agreed to part ways, effective immediately. General Manager Adam Stio has assumed the additional duties of team Coach, conducting his first full-fledged practice session Monday morning at The Rink Battle Creek. The Rumble Bees organization has promptly commenced it search for a new Head Coach.

STANDINGS STATUS: Through the initial four weeks of the present 2019-20 FPHL campaign, the Rumble Bees continue to battle fiercely and fearlessly in their concerted efforts to land victory number one for the season, and for that matter, their brief pro hockey history in the "Cereal City." Through their first 9-outings, the Rumble Bees have compiled a record of 9(0-9-0)0; 8(0-8-0)0 at home and 1(0-1-0)0 abroad. Battle Creek's pro icers have been out-goaled by a margin of 59-16. The hometown team commences this fifth week of the season occupying fifth place in the FPHL Western Division. Western Division standings: 1- Carolina 8(7-1-0)21; 2-Columbus 8(4-3-1)12; 3- Danville 9(4-5-0)12; 4- Port Huron 8(4-4-0)10; 5- Battle Creek 9(0-9-0)0. In the Eastern Division: 1- Watertown 9(8-1-0)24; 2- Mentor 9(7-2-0) 21; 3- Elmira 8(4-3-1) 12; 4- Danbury 8(2-4-2) 8; 5- Delaware 8(2-6-0) 6.

ROAD MISSION EDITION: After seeing action in 8 of their first-ever 9-games on home ice at The Rink Battle Creek, the Rumble Bees are set to embark on their first significant road travelogue of the current campaign. Beginning this upcoming weekend, Battle Creek will play its next 6-games in the hostile territories which populate foreign ice warfare in the FPHL. For this weekend, the Rumble Bees will sojourn to Connecticut where they will tangle with the Danbury Hat Tricks in a two-games in two-nights series. This will mark the first time ever these two inter-divisional adversaries have seen each other in on ice competition. Game time both nights is set for 7:00 pm with radio broadcast time being 6:30 pm on WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM. This weekend's trek will represent Battle Creek's lone appearances in the Connecticut city as the two clubs will lock horns a total of four times this season; the latter two bouts will be waged and staged January 24 and January 25th here in Battle Creek,

WORLD FAMOUS TEDDY BEAR TOSS IS COMING!!: Following an 18-days' absence from home ice action, the Rumble Bees will be back in town on the weekend of December 6th and December 7th when they collide with the defending Regular Season and Commissioner's Cup Champions, the Carolina Thunderbirds. Saturday night, December 7th has been designated as "TEDDY BEAR TOSS NIGHT" at The Rink Battle Creek. All fans, in fact, absolutely everyone is exhorted to bring a new stuffed animal when attending this Rumble Bees home performance and when our home team scores its first goal of the game, toss those assorted furry creatures onto the ice. These stuffed animals will be collected and donated to the special needy children during the Christmas Holiday season.

TRIFECTA TRUMPED: The past weekend saw the Rumble Bees host FPHL league-leading Watertown in a three-games in three days series with the torrid Wolves extracting a trio of triumphs. In the opening game of the series on Friday night, the Rumble Bees bowed to the Wolves, 5-2. Defenseman Ethan Busch-Anderson produced a first-ever in Rumble Bees history when he scored the game's first goal, his team's first-ever first goal which created Battle Creek's first-ever lead in a game. Center Nate Margets (1-1-2) also made connection for the colonists of the "Bee-Hive." In the middle game of the series on Saturday night, the home team was blanked for the second time this season in a 5-0 Watertown victory verdict. Outshot 45-22, "the Bees of Rumble" have been shutout by that same result on two occasions this season. Then on Sunday, the clean sweep of the week was complete when the Rumble Bees incurred a 9-2 defeat. Karndeep Natt (1-1-2) and Gino Mini were the club's marksmen.

KARNDEEP KARNSWEET: Rumble Bees forward Karndeep Natt appears to be finding his stride in stellar, standout fashion. The Brampton, Ontario product was at the focal point of his team's Sunday offense as he was integral and instrumental on both of Battle Creek's third period goals. He not only laced his second goal of the young campaign but also promptly proceeded to earn an assist 4:48 later on defenseman Gino Mini's snipe. For the season, Natt is 9(2-3-5).

RATE NATE: Swift, slick center Nate Margets recently completed the hockey club's longest personal point streak of the season at three games. In that span, the Wake Forest, NC native authored 4-points on 1-goal, 3-assists; 4(1-3-4). Included in his scoring scourge was a 3-games' assist streak as well. For the season, Margets has emerged as the Rumble Bees premiere point-producing purveyor with 8(2-5-7) His 5-assists are also the team's top total.

NICOLETTI ALWAYS READY: First-year pro defenseman Dave Nicoletti is evolving into his club's pre-eminent blue line ace of the place. The native of Toronto, Ontario is the consummate, quintessential back line bulwark. He logs more than an abundance of ice time and is on the ice in every conceivable game situation. The former McMaster U. standout, stays out of the penalty box and represents the very embodiment of consistency for the Rumble Bees goal patrol and crease police.

FOUR MORE MEN: A quartet of newcomers made premiere appearances in the Rumble Bees lineup the past weekend with each one acquitting himself more than admirably. Finnish right wing Toni Lampo collected his first point on Sunday with his on-ice presence and persona emerging prominently, immediately, and into the near future. His linemate, Russian left wing Max Noskov also logged a plethora of minutes and demonstrated promising offensive motion with plenty of notion. Speedy center Adam Howey had lightning coming out of his skate blades, creating much needed offense while defenseman Hayden Way made his debut a positive on behalf of the Battle Creek defense.

RED LIGHT MIGHT: Through the first four weeks of the season, the top Rumble Bees scoring stylists: 1- Nate Margets 8(2-5-7); 2- Carl Mansson 9(3-2-5); 3- Karndeep Natt 9(2-3-5); 4- Ethan Busch-Anderson 8(1-3-4); 5- Ryan Alves 9(1-3-4); 6- Vinnie Susi 8(1-2-3); 7- Phoenix McElroy-Scott 9(1-1-2); 8- Gino Mini 9(1-1-2); 9- Marc Steele 7(0-2-2); 10- Leejay Meguinis 8(0-2-2).

SPECIAL TEAMS TUNING: The Rumble Bees specialty teams are in line for some fine tuning at this juncture of the current campaign. As far as the power play is concerned, it is ranked 10th in the loop; 4-43 for 9.3%. The power play is presently 0 for the last 11 and 1 for the last 31; 3.2%. With regard to the penalty-killing cast, it, too, is ranked 10th in the circuit, operating at an efficiency rating of 54.1% with the opponents percolating at 17-37. The 17-PPGA and 5-SHGA represent the most surrendered in the FPHL.

FEW FUN FAST FACTS FROM "FIC": The Rumble Bees 35-SOG on Sunday are the most in a single game thus far this season. When Ethan Busch-Anderson scored his first goal of the season Friday night in the first period at the 8:30 mark against Watertown, it marked the first time and only time this season in which the Rumble Bees had achieved the lead in a game. The lead endured for 3:21 before the Wolves riposted with the equalizing strike. This goal also represented the lone time this season that the Rumble Bees have scored the game's FG. Best single game scoring output has been 3-GF which has been accomplished 3-times this season. Rumble Bees have been zeroed twice this season; both by replica results of 5-0. Fewest GA in single has been 5-GA which has happened 3-different times.

RUMBLE BEES RADIO: Every Rumble Bees game, play-by-play, home and away, all the way is broadcast live on the Rumble Bees exclusive radio flagship home of WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One," and 930 AM right here in Battle Creek with the "Voice of the Rumble Bees," Terry Ficorelli. Fans can also tune in on the world-wide internet and the live stream at 1027wfat.com and click on the "Listen Now." Fans can also stay up to date everyday even when there is not a game with "The Rumble Bees Hockey Update," Monday through Friday at 4:35 pm, also on WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One," and 930 AM.

GET YOUR TICKETS: Rumble Bees Season Tickets and Single Game Tickets are on sale at the Rumble Bees office located in The Rink Battle Creek; phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com or any of the social media platforms @bcrumblebees.

