Rumble Bees Turn In Best Performance Of Early Season In 5-3 Setback To Mentor

November 8, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - In their best all-around effort and performance of the early campaign, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees battled to the bitter end in absorbing a 5-3 setback at the hands of the visiting Mentor Ice Breakers Friday night at The Rink Battle Creek.

Under the direction of Head Coach Clint Hagmaier, the home standing Battle Creek club was valiant and gallant in defeat. Falling behind in the opening period, 2-0, the Rumble Bees, undaunted and untrammeled bounced back to equalize matters at 2-2 on a late first period strike by Karndeep Natt (1) followed by an early second stanza strike by Malcolm Zander (1).

After Mentor had reclaimed its original two-goals' lead at 4-2, Ryan Alves stung the Ice Breakers with his first goal of the season early in the third period at the :23 mark. The Alves goal narrowed the Rumble Bees deficit to 4-3 before Mentor sealed the victory with a late third period goal.

Mentor outshot the Rumble Bees, 45-33 with the 33-SOG representing an early season high for Battle Creek. Jake Mullen, making his fourth start, was saddled with the defeat in goal while Austyn Roudebush ran his record to 4-1 in goal for the victors.

Mentor has now laid claim to the first three games of this four-games' series with the fourth and final game on the docket Saturday night in Mentor where it will be the Ice Breakers home opener. Meanwhile, for the Rumble Bees, it will be their first-ever foreign ice test. Game time Saturday night is set for 6:30 pm with broadcast time at 6:00 pm on WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM.

