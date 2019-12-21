Rumble Bees Stopped by Elmira

Elmira scores two goals in the opening period and three more in the second stanza to capture the conquest.

Brent Clarke scores the 3-goals' hat trick for the Enforcers; Hudson Michealis connects on a pair with his first one being the game winning goal.

Defenseman Ethan Busch-Anderson averts the shutout for Battle Creek with his third goal of the season as the Rumble Bees top scoring defenseman. His goal comes at 13:15 of the third period.

SHOTS ON GOAL: Elmira 58, Rumble Bees 46. Battle Creek's most shots on goal this season.

Next Games: Friday, Dec. 27 and Sat. Dec. 28 at Carolina.

