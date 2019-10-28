Rumble Bees Show Potential and Promise in Debut Weekend

October 28, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 2(0-2-0) 4-13 THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Fri. Oct. 25 Danville 7 at RUMBLE BEES 1 Fri. Nov. 1 Mentor at RUMBLE BEES 7:35 pm

Sat. Oct. 26 Danville 6 at RUMBLE BEES 3 Sat. Nov. 2 Mentor at RUMBLE BEES 7:35 pm

***NEXT HOME GAMES: FRIDAY, NOV. 1ST & SAT. NOV. 2ND VS. MENTOR ICE BREAKERS 7:35 PM ***

**ALL RUMBLE BEES GAMES HOME AND AWAY BROADCAST LIVE ON WFAT 102.7 FM AND 930 AM**

THE FIRST WEEK: Inaugurating their season and franchise first-ever appearance, the Rumble Bees showed much promise and potential in a pair of home affairs at their home of The Rink Battle Creek, downtown in our town. Under the direction of Head Coach Clint Hagmaier, Battle Creek's debuting FPHL (Federal Prospects Hockey League) professional hockey franchise completes its initial week with a record of 2(0-2-0), being outscored 13-4. The Rumble Bees are actually launching their fledgling campaign in the midst of an extended five-games' homestand which will continue this upcoming weekend.

THE SECOND WEEK COMING UP: For the second weekend of their embryonic season, the Rumble Bees will guest East Divisional rivals, the Mentor Ice Breakers in a two-games home series this Friday night, November 1st and Saturday night, November 2nd with both performances set for 7:35 pm at The Rink Battle Creek. This upcoming weekend represents the starting point of four consecutive clashes to be waged and staged between the two newly-created inter-divisional adversaries with a trio of those having a Battle Creek backdrop.

PRIMO PROMOS: Featuring one of the premiere promotional calendars in minor pro hockey, the Rumble Bees organization will be presenting a pair of special nights this weekend as the hockey club broaches their most ambitious game schedule of the season in the month of November. Friday night has been designated as "269 NIGHT" while Saturday night's date will carry the community minded and civic-spirited theme of "Habitat For Humanity Night." Battle Creek will play 13-games in November.

RECORD REVIEW: Unveiled for the first time in their new hockey home of Battle Creek, the Rumble Bees fought until the final horn both Friday and Saturday nights in sustaining 7-1 and 6-3 setbacks respectively against West Division rivals, the Danville Dashers. On Friday night, in their grand opening night bonanza extravaganza, the Rumble Bees were humbled by 5-Dashers' power play goals as well as a three-goals' unanswered third period output in a 7-1 defeat. Defenseman Vinnie Susi accounted for the home team's firepower with a second period PPG. Saturday night, the Rumble Bees were gallant in defeat rallying to dissipate three deficits to a scant singleton before bowing to the visitors, 6-3. Nathan Margets (PPG), Carl Mansson (PPG) and Phoenix McElroy-Scott connected for BC with Susi authoring two more points, both through power play assists. Jake Mullen was in goal in both contests for the Rumble Bees, facing a combined 95-shots' salvo in the two outings.

THE SUPREME SUSI: Diminutive, dynamic defenseman Vince Susi enjoyed an outstanding premiere on the backline for Battle Creek. The Pittsburgh, PA product was integral and instrumental on his team's first-ever three goals the past weekend. With those initial three goals all generated by the Rumble Bees' percolating power play, Susi attained the historical distinction of scoring the first-ever goal in club history, the lone goal in the Friday night setback before assisting on the first two goals, also on the power play on Saturday night. For the week, the 5-7, 160lb rearguard was 2(1-2-3) with 3-power play points as the team's premiere point-producer for the opening weekend of the season. He was named the game's #3 Star on Friday night.

MARGETS GETS IT: Swift center Nathan Margets emerged as a prominent, per-eminent force for the home team the past weekend. Making the transition from right wing to center in the span of less than 24-hours, the Wake Forest, NC native contributed considerably to his team's attack. On Saturday night, he made connection on a PPG before adding one assist in a two-points' output; (1-1-2).

CARL CAGES ONE: First-year right wing Carl Mansson demonstrated his uncanny scoring knack on the attack on Saturday night as he sizzled his first goal of the young season in the second period. The Swedish import's strike was stoked a mere moments after his apparent initial thrust had been disallowed. That goal would have tied the game at 2-2 in the same stanza. Mansson essayed a three-goals' "hat trick" one week earlier in the team's inter-squad game. Incorporating the pre-season, all 4 of his goals have been registered by way of the power play.

RUMBLE BEES BUZZING: Following the inaugural weekend of the 2019-20 FPHL campaign, the Rumble Bees listing of their top scoring artisans: (1) Vince Susi 2(1-2-3); (2) Nathan Margets 2(1-1-2); (3) Karndeep Natt 2(0-2-2); (4) Carl Mansson 2(1-0-1); (5) Phoenix McElroy-Scott 2(1-0-1).

POWER PLAY PRODUCTION: The Rumble Bees extra man band was crooning a cool tune the past weekend. Three of the club's 4-GF were by virtue of the man advantage, including their initial three goals of the new season. For the weekend, the Battle Creek power plant power play operated at a stellar 25.0% proficiency rating, going 3 for 12 with those 3-PPG coming on their last 6-advantages; 3 for the last 6 for a prolific 50.0 conversion rate. Meanwhile, the penalty-killing cast operated at an efficiency rating of 57.1% with the opposition connecting on 6 for 14.

FEW FUN FAST FACTS FROM "FIC": In their inaugural weekend of their history, the Rumble Bees scored 3 of their 4-goals in the second period with all 3 of those coming on the power play. Battle Creek has not led or tied in either contest through the first 6-periods of the season. Scoring by periods: First: 0-3; second: 3-4; third: 1-6. Left wing Cliff Ogle served a one-game suspension on Saturday night for the Rumble Bees.

RUMBLE BEES RADIO: Every Rumble Bees game, play-by-play, home and away, all the way is broadcast live on the Rumble Bees' exclusive radio home of WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One," and 930 AM right here in Battle Creek with the "Voice of The Rumble Bees," Terry Ficorelli. Fans can stay up to date every day even when there is not a game with "The Rumble Bees Hockey Update," Monday through Friday at 4:35 pm, also on WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One," and 930 AM.

GET YOUR TICKETS: Rumble Bees Season Tickets and Single Game Tickets are on sale at the Rumble Bees office located in The Rink Battle Creek, phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com or any of the social media platforms @bcrumblebees.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.