Rumble Bees Release 3 Players

BATTLE CREEK, MI - With the Rumble Bees getting ready to host in-state and Western Division rival Port Huron on Friday and Saturday nights in a two-games' homestand series at The Rink Battle Creek, General Manager/Coach Adam Stio and the organization announced the release of three players from the club's master roster.

In reducing their roster to 23 players, the Battle Creek FPHL club outright released goaltender Michal Marcinek, left wing Austin Petrie as well as right wing Jake Mortley.

In addition, the club disclosed that three of their stalwart performers will be coming off the injured list and returning to the lineup for this weekend's home action. Defenseman Dave Nicoletti, left wing Shea Carey and right wing Maxim Noskov are slated to be back after being shelved with a sundry of maladies. Nicoletti returns following a four-weeks' absence while Carey and Noskov come back after absences of two weeks.

This weekend marks only the second home appearance of the new calendar year for the Rumble Bees club as they have been on home ice at The Rink Battle Creek only one previous time since December 21st. Ironically, their lone home outing since that date was back on January 17th, also against the Port Huron Prowlers with the Prowlers prevailing, 7-2.

Port Huron leads the seven games' season series over the Rumble Bees, 3-games to none. Game time both nights is set for 7:35 pm at The Rink Battle Creek.

To inject even more excitement and entertainment into the Rumble Bees return to home ice this weekend, the organization is presenting, perhaps, its best promotional weekend of this inaugural campaign. Friday night has been designated as LADIES NIGHT and SUPERHEROES NIGHT with all Ladies getting their tickets for ONLY $5 !! Moreover, fans dressed in their best Superheroes costumes will capture a plethora of prizes from the Rumble Bees.

Saturday night, the Rumble Bees will present their first-ever "STAR WARS NIGHT." On this special hockey night on Saturday night in Battle Creek, the Rumble Bees will wear STAR WARS jerseys which will be auctioned right after the game. In addition, the STAR WARS characters will be amongst us and all-around us at The Rink Battle Creek, interacting with all of the fans and the youngsters.

