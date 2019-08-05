Rumble Bees Make First Trade and Sign 4 more

Battle Creek, MI - The Rumble Bees completed their first trade in their young life. The team sent an undisclosed cash amount to the Watertown Wolves in exchange for goaltender Blake Scott. Last year, Scott saw time with 3 different FPHL teams in his rookie campaign. He debuted in Danville for 2 games, spent time in Elmira and then settled in, most recently, with Watertown. He only saw time in 6 games but managed to stop over 90% of the shots he faced. Blake, originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, previously played for Liberty University the past few years. General manager Adam Stio weighed in on the move, "I think Blake will come in and compete in October, he knows the league and has the confidence."

The team officially added LeeJay Meguinis and Kyle Quick from last month's FPHL Draft Camp in Toronto. Meguinis, from Calgary, Alberta, Canada spent time between the NOJHL (Canada) and Western States Hockey League (WSHL) here in the US. He is 6'4" and 285 pounds and should make a huge impact at camp. Kyle Quick comes in from California and has experience in the FPHL. He played for a couple of teams in the past but has since taken time away. He wants to return to the pro game and still has the speed to do so, pun intended.

The team also signed 2 Michigan rookies. Cliff Ogle of Flint and Terrence Gillard of Bay City have signed professional tryout offers. Both Cliff and Terrence have also taken the last year off but have worked on their game. 2 seasons ago Cliff played for the Nordiques in the NA3HL up in Maine. Terrence skated for Arizona in the WSHL and Tri-City in the NA3HL. Both players speed impressed at a local camp and caught the eye of our staff.

The team now has 2 goalies and 4 forwards with a lot more signings to come once official. Bee on the lookout. The team will also be looking to release their ticket information and tryout camp in the coming days.

