Rumble Bees Inter-Squad Game Saturday

October 18, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI---The City of Battle Creek and its surrounding area and burgs will be presented their first opportunity to watch and to cheer the community's pro hockey team absolutely free this weekend.

This Saturday at 5:00 pm at their hockey home of The Rink Battle Creek, downtown in our town, the Rumbles Bees first formal unveiling will take place as the organization presents a full- scale Inter-Squad Scrimmage game. It's a sneak-peek preview of the newest hockey franchise in the FPHL (Federal Prospects Hockey League).

It will be TEAM BLACK battling TEAM YELLOW with everyone admitted FREE of charge at The Rink Battle Creek.

Following this special Rumble Bees hockey event, Head Coach Clint Hagmaier will be looking to reduce his current training camp roster from 30 to 20 players as the first-year club starts pointing to its grand opening weekend bonanza extravaganza next weekend.

The Rumble Bees grand home opening weekend is set for next FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AND SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26TH at The Rink Battle Creek where they will lock horns with their fellow West Division rivals, the Danville Dashers. Opening face-off for both nights is set for 7:35 pm. The inaugural weekend for the Rumble Bees 2019-20 FPHL debut season actually broaches a season and franchise launching five-games' homestand. In fact, eight of Battle Creek's initial nine appearances will be at the friendly climes and environs of home ice.

Season Tickets and single game tickets are now on sale for all of the exciting, electrifying action of Rumble Bees FPHL pro hockey at the Rumble Bees team offices located in The Rink Battle Creek, phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com or on any of the social media platforms @bcrumblebees.

The 2019-20 season features a highly appealing and favorable home schedule for the hometown team as all 24-home dates are slated as weekend dates.

Rumble Bees pocket schedules are out and all around our town. Pocket schedules can be picked up at The Rink Battle Creek as well as the Rumble Bees offices.

Every Rumble Bees game, home and away, play-by-play, all the way will be broadcast live on the Rumble Bees exclusive radio flagship home of WFAT 102.7 FM, "The Fat One," and 930 AM right here in Battle Creek with the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, Terry Ficorelli.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2019

Rumble Bees Inter-Squad Game Saturday - Battle Creek Rumble Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.