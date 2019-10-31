Rumble Bees Host Mentor In Two-Game Weekend Home Series

October 31, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - The newly-minted Battle Creek Rumble Bees are set to embark on their second full weekend of existence as a full-fledged, bona fide pro hockey franchise in the FPHL (Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Under the auspices of Head Coach Clint Hagmaier, the Rumble Bees 2(0-2-0), will be in quest with zest of their initial triumph when they tangle with their East Division foes, the Mentor Ice Breakers in a two-games' weekend series this Friday and Saturday nights at their home of The Rink Battle Creek, downtown in our town. Opening face-off for both games is set for 7:35 pm.

While the Rumble Bees will be seeking their first victory of the embryonic campaign this weekend, the Mentor club, located just outside Cleveland, OH, is bringing a 2(1-1-0) record into the weekend series. In the FPHL's inaugural weekend of its 10th Anniversary Season last weekend, Battle Creek, despite a pair of gallant efforts and performances, bowed in a pair of bouts to Danville by results of 7-1 last Friday night and 6-3 on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Mentor, which is launching the season on an extended five-games' road junket, divided a pair of 3-1 decisions in Watertown against the Wolves.

The Rumble Bees broach their busiest schedule of the season for the month of November this weekend with two more premium promotions. Friday night has been designated as "269 NIGHT." Saturday night is "HABITAT FOR HUMANITY NIGHT." Battle Creek is launching an ambitious 13-games' slate for the eleventh month of this current calendar year with six of those dates to be staged on home ice and seven more abroad.

Beginning this weekend, the Rumble Bees and the Ice Breakers will be seeing each other with considerable frequency. Beginning this Friday night, the two teams will tussle a total of four consecutive times spanning back-to-back weekends. Three of those clashes will be staged here in Battle Creek; the fourth one will have Mentor as the backdrop where the Rumble Bees will make their first ever road junket in the FPHL. Mentor will be back here in town next Friday night, November 8th for a 7:35 duel while the Rumble Bees journey to the Ohio hamlet one week from this Saturday, November 9th.

Rumble Bees Season Tickets and Single Game Tickets are on sale at the hockey club office located in The Rink Battle Creek, by phone at (269)243-5027; online at beehockey.com or any of the social media platform @bcrumblebees.

IT'S MUST "BEE" TV !!The Rumble Bees are taking their pro hockey act to television for this week. Thursday, October 31st, on Halloween, Head Coach Clint Hagmaier and center 67-Nate Margets will be the featured special guests on WXMI FOX 17 News during the 4:00 pm hour. On Monday at 12:00 noon, Terry Ficorelli, the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, will be Sherii Sherban's special guest on Access Vision, Battle Creek.

