Rumble Bees Host 3 Games this Weekend

November 14, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - It's the biggest home weekend of the season for the fledgling Battle Creek Rumble Bees of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Under the direction of Head Coach Clint Hagmaier, Battle Creek's pro hockey team is set to play host to the surging Watertown Wolves in an extended three-games in three-days series at their home of The Rink Battle Creek.

The Rumble Bees and the Wolves will lock horns on Friday night and Saturday night with game time both nights at 7:35 pm before the two clubs conclude the "trifecta" in the first of three Sunday matinees to be hosted by the Rumble Bees in this 2019-20 maiden voyage campaign. Sunday's opening face-off is set for 12:35 pm at The Rink Battle Creek.

For this weekend, the Rumble Bees are presenting premiere primo promotions for all three games. On Friday night, fans are exhorted to don their best, most favorite University of Michigan and/or Michigan State fashion wear on the eve of the state's greatest collegiate football rivalry.

Then on Saturday night and, again, on Sunday afternoon, the Rumble Bees organization will be saluting and honoring our Military on "Military Appreciation Weekend." All Military personnel and their families can purchase their tickets at the great discount price of only $5 for each of the two games. What a great deal!!!

The Rumble Bees will be in quest with zest of their initial on-ice triumph after absorbing defeats in each of their first 6-games; 6(0-6-0)0 while Watertown will touch down downtown in our town riding the crest of a 5-games winning skein. In the process, the Wolves 6(5-1-0)15 have climbed into a share of first place in the FPHL Eastern Division with Mentor 6(5-1-0)15.

With roster improvement in an ongoing state for the "Cereal City Six," the Rumble Bees will be debuting a trio of new forwards for this upcoming weekend. Center Adam Howey, left wing Toni Lampo and right wing Maxim Noskov will be injected into Coach Clint's lineup beginning tomorrow night. Howey, 24, was acquired from Danbury where he saw action in 4-games. He was a standout at Illinois State U. where he was 30(11-20-31) last season. Lampo, 23, has been assigned to the Rumble Bees by the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL. The native of Finland saw action in 5-games this season with the Bulls. In 2018-19 in Sweden he was 30(9-11-20) with 22-PIM. Noskov, 27, arrives on the scene from Watertown. His resume shows service in both the FPHL as well as the SPHL.

Rumble Bees Season Tickets and Single Game Tickets are available at the hockey club office located in The Rink Battle Creek; phone (269) 243-5027; online at beehockey.com or any of the social media platforms at bcrumblebees.

All Rumble Bees games, home and away, play-by-play, all the way are broadcast live on the Rumble Bees exclusive radio flagship home of WFAT 102.7 FM "The Fat One" and 930 AM with the "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, Terry Ficorelli. Fans can also listen on the live stream at 1027wfat.com.

