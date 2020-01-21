Rumble Bees, Columbus Announce Schedule Adjustments

BATTLE CREEK, MI - In concert with the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), the Battle Creek Rumble Bees organization along with the Columbus River Dragons Hockey Club have completed an agreement whereby an adjustment will take effect in the venue of FPHL games numbers 269 and 274 on the league's master schedule.

The dates of these two games as originally scheduled will remain the same; Saturday, March 28, 2020 and Sunday, March 29, 2020. These two games will now be played at a different venue of the Columbus Ice Rink which is adjacent to the River Dragons main arena home of the Columbus Civic Center.

Concerning these two games, new game times also have been announced on this date. The Saturday contest will become a 2:05 pm matinee affair while the Sunday encore presentation will present an opening face-off of 4:05 pm. The Rumble Bees game broadcasts for both of these rescheduled dates will be at 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm respectively on the exclusive radio flagship home of Battle Creek Rumble Bees hockey, WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM.

Both FPHL organizations, the Rumble Bees and the River Dragons have reached an accord relevant to orchestrating organizational concessions expressly for this league schedule adjustment to be, inherently, in the best interest of both organizations. It will eliminate some inordinate overnight travel in an effort to try to play a hockey game one night in West Georgia and then the very next night all the way back in Southwestern Michigan at Battle Creek.

Pertinent to this agreement, through the adjustment of the venue for these two dates, these two teams will now play three games in three days in facilities that are virtually a few feet apart from each other rather than a considerable 850 miles away.

The Battle Creek Rumble Bees and the Columbus River Dragons will lock horns a total of five times this current campaign with these two adjusted games representing the last two clashes of season's series.

***NEW RESCHEDULED DATES FOR THE RUMBLE BEES VS. COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS***

SATURDAY, MARCH 28 RUMBLE BEES AT COLUMBUS 2:05 PM

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 RUMBLE BEES AT COLUMBUS 4:05 PM

GAME RADIO BROADCASTS 1:30 PM MARCH 28TH 3:30 PM MARCH 29TH

