Rumble Bees Announce Live Show Coming to Downtown Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Rumble Bees, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), have announced on this date the premiere of their very own live show in downtown Battle Creek.

"THE RUMBLE BEES BUZZ" live show will make its debut on MONDAY NIGHT, DECEMBER 9TH AT 7:00 PM LIVE FROM THE CRICKET CLUB, downtown Battle Creek.

Everyone, all fans are invited to attend the live show and be an active part of the show and the live studio audience.

The "Voice" of the Rumble Bees, Terry Ficorelli, will be the show's host with Rumble Bees players and coaching staff being featured each week as special guests.

"THE RUMBLE BEES BUZZ" live show will be presented every Monday night for one full hour from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm on the main stage upstairs on the second floor of the Cricket Club located at 36 West Michigan Avenue, downtown.

The Rumble Bees Show promises to deliver lots of fun, prizes, surprises, entertainment and excitement as well as plenty of audience interaction with the team personnel and "Fic."

This will be a great opportunity for all of the fans and the greater Battle Creek community to get up close and personal with their "fave-rave" Rumble Bees players. Autographs and photographs from our special guests will always be available.

In addition, our host with the most, The Cricket Club, will be offering exclusive drink and food specials for all Rumble Bees fans in attendance and part of our live audience.

Fans are urged to make it a date, circle it in bold on your Rumble Bees social calendar; every Monday night, beginning December 9th at 7:00 pm for "THE RUMBLE BEES BUZZ" live show from THE CRICKET CLUB, downtown Battle Creek.

