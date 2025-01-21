RubberDucks to Become Akron Galley Boys on June 27 and 28

January 21, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will rebrand to the Akron Galley Boys for two-nights only on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 as part of the RubberDucks created Only in Akron series.

The term Galley Boys refers to the iconic hamburger cooks who worked in small galley kitchens (similar to what might be found on ships) to feed Akron and much of Northeast Ohio for more than 90 years.

Drive-in restaurants were a big part of Akron's fast food boom in the late 1940s through the 1980s. During this time period drive-in restaurants like Swenson's, Skyway and Dilly's started in Akron and expanded their locations across Ohio. These restaurants have unique narrow shaped designs and sell their delicious food offerings to patrons who drive into the parking lots and receive their meals from "car hops" that sprint from car to car. The food at these drive-ins is made by cooks affectionately known as galley boys because of the galley style kitchen they work in. Swenson's even honored these cooks by naming one of their signature menu items after them.

"We are excited to pay homage to the galley boys who have worked so hard to prepare delicious burgers for our community for nearly a century," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Galley Boys are part of the fabric of Akron, and we are excited to honor the cooks, burgers and iconic drive-ins for a pair of nights this summer."

You can purchase the "Galley Boys" ticket package today and receive a ticket to the June 27 or June 28 game and an Akron Galley Boys adjustable hat. The package is $40 and can be purchased here. Limited number of packages available.

Select Akron Galley Boys merchandise is available now online at rubberducks.milbstore.com and in the RubberDucks Team Shop. Full Akron Galley Boys merchandise will be available at a later date.

2025 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages and single game tickets are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 21, 2025

RubberDucks to Become Akron Galley Boys on June 27 and 28 - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.