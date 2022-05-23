RubberDucks' Hunter Gaddis Named Pitcher of the Week

(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks right-hander Hunter Gaddis was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for Week 7, May 16-22.

Gaddis threw six hitless innings on Thursday, May 19 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Gaddis struck out 11 and walked just one in Akron's 13-1 victory.

Gaddis is the second RubberDuck to be named Pitcher or Player of the Week this season. Daniel Espino was named Pitcher of the Week for his 14-strikeout performance against Bowie on April 23.

A 2019 fifth round pick by Cleveland out of Georgia State, the 24-year-old Gaddis is in his first season with the RubberDucks. In seven games with Akron, he is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA while striking out 45 batters over 32 innings. Gaddis is tied for second in the Eastern League in wins, seventh in ERA and tied for 10th in strikeouts.

The Akron RubberDucks return to Canal Park on Tuesday, May 24 at 11:05 a.m. to start a six-game series with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Gaddis is projected to start for Akron on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:35 p.m.

