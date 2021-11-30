RubberDucks Announce Replacement of the Seating Bowl and Sale of Original Canal Park Stadium Seats

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks have partnered with the City of Akron to upgrade the entire seating bowl for the 25th Anniversary of Canal Park in 2022. As part of this process, fans now have the opportunity to purchase original Canal Park stadium seats.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with the RubberDucks to offer baseball fans the chance to own a piece of Canal Park history," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. "The RubberDucks are a favorite of Akronites looking to enjoy a summer night out with family and friends. And now fans will get to enjoy the game they love with brand new seating for the 2022 season. I'm looking forward to the Spring when we can say 'Play Ball' once again in Akron."

Fans can purchase an authentic original Canal Park stadium seat featuring the Canal Park logo from the inaugural season in 1997 through Stadium Seat Depot, who have partnered with the RubberDucks to allow fans the best opportunity to own Akron history. Fans can purchase a seat or place a holiday order online at http://www.stadiumseatdepot.com/canalpark.aspx.

The original seats were installed at Canal Park 25 years ago. The seats had surpassed their life expectancy and for the safety and comfort of RubberDucks fans, it was time for total seat replacement.

"We want to thank the City of Akron and Mayor Horrigan for their continued support of making Canal Park the best entertainment destination in professional sports," RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. "It is through partnerships like these that we can provide Northeast Ohio with a first-class entertainment option for fans of all ages at an affordable price."

For the 25th Anniversary season in 2022, Canal Park will feature a brand-new seating bowl. RubberDucks fans can enjoy the new seats this upcoming season by purchasing a 2022 ticket package at akronrubberducks.com or by calling (330) 253-5153.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, beginning at home April 12, 2022, against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

