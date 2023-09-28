RubberDucks Announce Home Game Times for 2024 Season

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce game times for all 69 home games of their 2024 Early Edition Schedule presented by Blind & Sons. The home opener will be on Friday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Altoona Curve.

All weekday evening games without fireworks will start at 6:35 p.m. All Friday games will begin at 7:05 p.m. Saturday home games early in the season will begin at 6:05 p.m. and shift to 7:05 p.m. starts, beginning with May 18 against Altoona. 6:05 p.m. Saturday starts will return Aug. 24 through the remainder of the season. All Sunday games will be 1:05 p.m. starts with the exception of Sept. 1 against Bowie and Sept. 15 against Hartford (both games are 6:05 p.m. starts).

"Even though the 2023 season just came to a close, our staff is already working hard to plan another fun and exciting season for the best fans in baseball in 2024," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "This year we are trying something new by starting Sunday afternoon games an hour earlier at 1:05 p.m. and adding more 6:05 p.m. Saturday starts early and late in the season."

The RubberDucks will play an Education Day game on May 14 against Altoona at 11:05 a.m. Akron will have three other weekday day games in 2024 all beginning at 12:05 p.m. Those games will be on July 23 against Bowie, Aug. 20 against Harrisburg and Aug. 27 against Bowie. All game promotions for the 2024 season, including planned firework nights, will be announced later.

All game times are subject to change. The 2024 Early Edition Schedule presented by Blind & Sons is available at akronrubberducks.com.

