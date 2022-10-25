RubberDucks Announce Home Game Times for 2023 Season

October 25, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce game times for all 69 home games of their 2023 Early Edition Schedule presented by Blind & Sons. The home opener will be on Thursday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. against the Erie SeaWolves.

All weekday evening games without fireworks will start at 6:35 p.m. All Friday games will begin at 7:05 p.m. Saturday home games before Memorial Day will begin at 6:05 p.m. and shift to 7:05 p.m. starts, beginning with May 27 against Bowie, for the remainder of the season. All Sunday games will be 2:05 p.m. starts with the exception of May 28 against Bowie (6:35 p.m.), September 3 against Bowie (6:05 p.m.) and September 17 against Altoona (6:05 p.m.).

"Our staff is already working hard to plan another fun and exciting season for the best fans in baseball in 2023," RubberDucks General Manager and COO Jim Pfander said. "With the holiday season getting closer every day, these game times come out at the perfect time as our Season Ticket and Flex Ticket packages make a great gift."

The RubberDucks will play an Education Day game on May 23 against Bowie at 11:05 a.m. Akron's annual Big Splash Day will be July 18 against Richmond at 12:05 p.m. August 1 will be a Businessperson Special 12:05 p.m. start against the Somerset Patriots. All game promotions for the 2023 season, including planned firework nights, will be announced later.

All game times are subject to change. The 2023 Early Edition Schedule presented by Blind & Sons is available at akronrubberducks.com.

2023 Season Ticket and Flex Ticket packages are on-sale now. Call 855-97-QUACK or visit akronrubberducks.com to purchase.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

