RSL Fall in Heavy MLS Opening Day Defeat

February 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Real Salt Lake (0-1-0, 0 points, 15th West) succumbed to a second-half onslaught, allowing three goals in a 15-minute period during the second half of a 4-0 defeat away against the San Jose Earthquakes in the team's 2025 MLS season-opening game in San Jose on Saturday night.

RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni rotated seven players from Wednesday's scoreless road draw in Costa Rica against Herediano in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with defenders Javain Brown, Justen Glad, and Philip Quinton, midfielders Nelson Palacio, Pablo Ruiz, Tyler Wolff and 2024 Young Player of the Year Diego Luna all returning to the starting XI.

RSL enjoyed a mostly positive start, with Luna enjoying a dangerous opportunity early on to test the opposing goalkeeper, but eventually fell behind midway through the first half when San Jose wingback Jamar Ricketts caught the RSL rearguard flat-footed and tucked a glancing ball just inside the far post.

The hosts then doubled their advantage midway through the second period, in the 70th minute, through a set piece, with Brazilian center-half Rodrigues heading home at point-blank range from an inswinging corner.

Two then quickly turned to three, four minutes later, when Ousseni Bouda latched on to a long ball over the top of the RSL defense and finished with a low strike through the legs of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, who had valiantly made several key saves to keep RSL from letting go of the rope.

In a difficult contest for the visitors, the fourth goal finally arrived courtesy of more unconvincing far-post defending when substitute Vitor Costa de Brito arrived unmarked in the area to finish off a low cutback from a sweeping move.

The result leaves RSL at the bottom of the Western Conference standings following the first round of 34 regular season matches from the first matchday of the 2025 MLS campaign. Mastroeni's men quickly return to action this Wednesday at home for the second leg of its round-one CONCACAF Champions Cup series against Herediano at America First Field. Kickoff for this continental decider is slated for 6:30 PM MT. RSL then kicks off the home portion of its 21st MLS campaign on Saturday, March 1, with kickoff in Sandy slated for 2:30 PM MT.

SJ 4: 0 RSL

GOALSCORING SUMMARY

SJ: Jamar Ricketts (Beau Leroux) 28': Midfielder Beau Leroux received the ball on the wide side of the RSL penalty area before drilling a low cutback across the face of goal towards the back post for Jamar Ricketts who tapped home with the far side of the goal gaping.

SJ: Rodrigues (Cristian Espinoza) 70': An inswinging corner from Cristian Espinoza, coming in from the left-hand side, was met at the near post by the head of centerback Rodrigues who steered his header past Rafael Cabral and into the back of the net.

SJ: Ousseni Bouda (Cristian Espinoza) 74': Wingback Cristian Espinoza delivered a long ball in behind and over the top of the RSL defense towards substitute Ousseni Bouda who collected the pass in his stride and tucked home with a low, simple finish.

SJ: Vitor Costa de Brito (Mark-Anthony Kaye) 83': Another low cutback inside the box and across the face of goal, this time from Mark-Anthony Kaye, found substitute Vitor Costa de Brito unmarked at the far post who scored with a first-time strike.

NOTES FROM SJ 4 : 0 RSL

Saturday's loss also saw four of RSL's new signings make their MLS debuts for the club, with GK Rafael Cabral, FW Forster Ajago, DF Sam Junqua and MF Tyler Wolff all handed their maiden Claret-and-Cobalt domestic appearances by head coach Pablo Mastroeni

Each of the four made their Club debuts earlier this week in Wednesday's Champions Cup tilt away at Herediano, joined by centerback Kobi Henry.

Diego Luna, Philip Quinton and Javain Brown - none of whom traveled to Costa Rica - joined the team Thursday in the Bay Area, making their 2025 debuts at PayPal Park.

For a second consecutive game, DF Alex Katranis was forced to leave early due to injury.

Tonight's match was the first of four-season openers at San Jose lost by RSL, which won against the Quakes in away games to kick off the 2010, 2011 and 2013 seasons; RSL had lost just one season opener from 2010-23, prior to now dropping two straight (2-0 at Miami last year, and 4-0 at SJ this evening).

FW Dominik Marczuk, MF Lachlan Brook and DF Kobi Henry are the only three field players from Wednesday to not log a minute tonight, leaving them fresh and ready to go for Wednesday's upcoming home match against Herediano

Australian FW Ariath Piol was unavailable for a second consecutive match, hampered by a tight hamstring

LINEUPS

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral; Javain Brown (Emeka Eneli, 46), Philip Quinton (Brayan Vera, 57'), Justen Glad ©, Alex Katranis (Sam Junqua, 57'); Nelson Palacio, Braian Ojeda (Bode Hidalgo, 77'); Tyler Wolff, Pablo Ruiz, Diego Luna; Forster Ajago (Diogo Gonçalves, 68')

Subs not used: Lachlan Brook, Dominik Marczuk, Kobi Henry, Mason Stajduhar

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

San Jose Earthquakes (3-5-2): Daniel De Sousa; Rodrigues, Bruno Wilson, Dave Romney; Cristian Espinoza ©, Beau Leroux (Mark-Anthony Kaye, 46'), Hernán López (Amahl Pellegrino, 68'), Ian Harkes, Jamar Ricketts (Vitor Costa de Brito, 82'); Cristian Arango (Preston Judd, 87), Josef Martínez (Ousseni Bouda, 67')

Subs not used: Daniel Munie, Nick Lima, Max Floriani, Earl Edwards Jr.,

Head Coach: Bruce Arena

