Royals Youth Hockey Partners with Alvernia University Women's Hockey Team

Reading, PA - Reading Royals Youth Hockey announced Thursday it has formed a partnership with the Alvernia University Women's Ice Hockey Team, bringing together the top-two levels of men's (ECHL) and women's hockey (NCAA Div. III) in the area to grow youth participation in Berks County.

Children in the Royals program will receive coaching and instruction from the Alvernia student-athletes at clinics and events. Alvernia joins a growing list of coaches and mentors that will help teach the game of hockey to the young athletes in the Royals Youth Program. The Royals launched its new Youth Hockey Program led by Terry Denike in May. The program is for athletes ages 4-14 and offers year-round, flexible schedules to accommodate players and families.

The Golden Wolves completed their first Division III season in 2019-20 under the direction of Head Coach Josh Brandwene.

"This is a great step for the direction of the Reading Royals Youth Program," Denike said. "Coach Brandwene and myself understand that working together will create the best-possible instruction and mentorship for both our male and female athletes. Learning from players at the NCAA level and observing their work ethic and what it's taken them to get to a high level of play is a huge advantage for young athletes' development."

Alvernia played its first-ever game at Santander Arena Feb. 8 as the opening contest of a doubleheader for the Royals' Pink in the Rink game. The program plays its home games at Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex.

"More than ever the future of hockey depends on our collective efforts to grow the game, and we are so grateful to the Reading Royals organization for their commitment to the youth of Berks County," Brandwene said. "Our Alvernia student-athletes are great ambassadors and role models, and we are all excited about this great partnership."

