Royals' Signings of the Week

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced one signing this past week to the team for the 2022-23 season.

Kamerin Nault was the lone player signed to next season's roster this week which was officially announced on Wednesday, September 7.

Nault, 27, is a 6'2" forward joining the Royals after skating for the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2021-22 season. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native scored 14 points (9 G, 5 A) across 26 games for Atlanta. The 2022-23 season will be his fifth professional season after having previously played in the ECHL for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2018-21), Kansas City Mavericks (2020-21) and Atlanta Gladiators (2021-22). Nault also has had stints in the AHL as a player for the Charlotte Checkers (2019-20) and Manitoba Moose (2018-19, 2020-21) where he collected two points (1 G, 1 A) in five games.

"The Royals are excited to bring Kamerin in for the 2022-23 season," said Coach Henry. "Adding Kamerin to our group increases our team speed. He has proven he can score at the ECHL level over his professional career, and we expect that to continue."

Across 99 ECHL games between three different teams, Nault has totaled 70 points (37 G, 30 A). In the 2019-20 season with Greenville, Nault finished eigth on the team in points (32) and was teammates with 2021-22 Royals' forward Patrick Bajkov.

Prior to his ECHL debut on January 25, 2019 with Greenville, Nault played in the U Sports for the University of Manitoba. Across his three seasons at the university (2016-19), Nault collected 26 points (16 G, 10 A) in 46 regular season games. In the 2017-18 season, he finished second on the team in goals and aided the Bison to a playoff berth in the 2018 U Sports playoffs.

Before playing in the U Sports, Nault played four seasons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League(MJHL) for the Winnipeg Blues. Nault put up two 70-plus point seasons (2014-15, 2015-16). In the 2015-16 season, Nault had a career-high 76 point season (37 G, 39 A) and earned a MJHL Second All-Star team selection.

The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Royals for the 2022-23 season:

Goaltender

Justin Kapelmaster

Defensemen

Max Balinson

Mike Chen

Dominic Cormier

Nick Minerva

Ryan Romeo

Forwards

Alec Butcher

Zane Franklin

Brendan Hoffmann

Tyler Kirkup

Eric MacAdams

Yvan Mongo

Kamerin Nault

Max Newton

Devon Paliani

Shane Sellar

