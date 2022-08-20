Royals' Signings of the Week

August 20, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Forward Devon Paliani skating for the Maine Mariners

(Reading Royals) Forward Devon Paliani skating for the Maine Mariners(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced one signing this past week to the team for the 2022-23 season.

Devon Paliani was the lone player signed to next season's roster this week which was officially announced on Friday, August 19.

Devon Paliani skating for the Maine Mariners (2021)

Paliani, 25, is a 5'10" forward joining the Royals' roster after skating in 37 games in the ECHL as a rookie in the 2021-22 season. The LaSalle, ON, CAN native made his professional debut with the Maine Mariners on Oct. 23, 2021. Paliani skated in 16 games for the Mariners before being traded to fellow North Division team, the Worcester Railers.

Paliani played in eight games for the Railers and scored two goals in his debut for Worcester on Dec. 29, 2021 against his former club, Maine. Paliani concluded his rookie campaign with Toledo after being acquired on January 26, 2022. With the Walleye, Paliani scored three points (1 G, 2 A) across 13 games and collected an ECHL career-high two-game point streak.

"We are excited to add Devon to the Royals for the 2022-23 season," said Coach Henry. "Adding Devon to the group gives the roles of an energetic, hard working, 200 foot player. He is a very reliable forward that we expect to contribute offensively."

Prior to the ECHL, Paliani played five seasons at the Ryerson University in the USports. Across his collegiate career, Paliani totaled 72 points (34 G, 38 A) and finished in the top four among forwards in goals on the team in two seasons(2018-19, 2019-20). Paliani helped the Rams reach the OUA postseason in four of his five seasons.

At Ryerson University, Paliani was named Ryerson's Male Athlete of the Week twice in his final two seasons. He also was teammates with Mariners' 2021-22 forward and leading goalscorer, Matthew Santos for three seasons(2018-21).

Paliani played in the OHL with the Sudbury Wolves, Saginaw Spirit and Sarnia Sting before attending Ryerson University. He was selected in the 14th round by the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2012 OHL Priority selection and led Hill Academy U16 Prep team in scoring that same season. In the 2013-14 season, Paliani suited up for the LaSalle Vipers of the GOJHL and recorded 54 points in 49 games. For his efforts, Paliani was named Western Conference rookie-of-the-year in the 2013-14 season.

-

Five-Game Plan

Join the Reading Royals for FIVE of our biggest games of the year at home! Five-game plan ticket package includes tickets to the following specialty games:

Opening Night - October, 29th @7:00 p.m.

Affiliation Night - January 28th @7:00 p.m.

Pink in the Rink - February 4th @7:00 p.m.

St. Hattrick's Day - March 18th @7:00 p.m.

Fandemonium - April 15th @7:00 p.m.

In addition to a ticket to each game, you will get a burger and soda per ticket, as well as a Royals hat. Starting at $99.99 for silver zone tickets and $119.99 for purple zone tickets. Quantities are limited so reserve your seat now!

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 20, 2022

Royals' Signings of the Week - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.