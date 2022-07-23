Royals' Signings of the Week

Zane Franklin on the ice for the Allen Americans against the Tulsa Oilers

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced one signing this past week to the team for the 2022-23 season.

Zane Franklin was the lone player signed to next season's roster this week which was officially announced on Friday, July 22.

Franklin, 23, scored scored 32 points (9 G, 23 A) with the Allen Americans in 60 games in the 2020-21 season. The 5'11" forward played for the University of Saskatchewan in the USports last season where he led the team in assists(20), points(26) and was selected to the USports (West) All-Rookie team.

Franklin's player rights were acquired by the Royals as part of a future considerations trade made with Allen on March 31, 2022 which included former Royals' forward Joshua Winquist. Franklin made his professional debut for the Americans on December 12, 2020. In the same season, Franklin earned one assist and played in seven games in the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Prior to Allen, Franklin served as captain and alternate captain in two seasons for the Kamloops Blazers in the WHL. As captain in the 2019-20 season, he led the Blazers in assists(62), points(91) and was second on the team in penalty minutes with 89. Franklin was selected to the WHL (West) Second All-Star team that same season. Across his WHL career, Franklin scored 213 points (77 G, 136 A) in 268 games as a member of the Lethbridge Hurricanes (2014-2017) and Kamloops Blazers (2018-2020).

Franklin is related to 2021-22 Newfoundland Growlers forward Orrin Centazzo. Franklin and Centazzo are cousins and skated together with the Kamloops Blazers, Lloydminster Bobcats U18 AAA and Lloydminster Heat U15 AAA across four seasons. The Marwayne, AB, CAN natives won AMBHL championships with the Heat and Bobcats in the 2013-2014 and 2015-2016 seasons respectively. With the Heat, Franklin scored the most goals in the league(47) and was selected as the league's Most Valuable Player and Top Forward.

"We are very excited to bring Zane on for the 2022-23 season," said Head Coach James Henry. "When we acquired his rights at the trade deadline of last season, it became a priority for us to get Zane signed. He will bring a great combination of skill, leadership, and grit to the Royals."

