Rowdies Rally Past Charleston 4-2

July 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - It was a rocky start for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in their rivalry matchup with first-place Charleston Battery on Saturday night at Al Lang Stadium, falling into a two-goal hole within the first 15 minutes. However, the Rowdies rallied to score four unanswered goals and claim all three points off the league leaders in a 4-2 result, with 17-year-old midfielder Nate Worth providing the late game-winning goal.

"A lot of teams when they go two-nil down would just fold," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "In my opinion, good teams can lose goals. But can you react to it? Can you start to slowly get a foothold in the game, start to turn the game a little bit in your favor and start to go forward? We managed to do that. Credit to the players, every one of them."

Charleston jumped ahead in the 8th minute through an unbelievable long-range strike from Juan Torres, who rifled a left-footed shot that sailed past the fingertips of Rowdies keeper Jordan Farr and clipped the underside of the crossbar before crossing the line.

The deficit doubled only a few moments later. Torres struck another blow in the 14th minute with a rising cross from the left flank that met the head of teammate Graham Smith at the back post for a header into the net.

Slowly but surely the Rowdies began to assert themselves in the match as they looked to pull one back on the visitors. A lifeline presented itself when wingback Eddie Munjoma was cut down in the box by Emilio Ycaza. As he has throughout the season, veteran striker Manuel Arteaga stepped up and converted the opportunity to put the Rowdies within one. The goal was Arteaga's 11th of the campaign and his fifth conversion from the penalty spot for the Rowdies.

Arteaga played a hand in getting the Rowdies back on level terms as well. Just two minutes into the second half, Arteaga cut back on the right edge of the box before delivering a cross to the center of the box. Midfielder Joshua Perez sprinted to connect with the hopeful cross and bury it into the back of the net.

"Ultimately, we're not a team that gives up," said Perez. "That's our fighting spirit that the team brings. I'm so happy that everybody brought the best out of each other and we just dug deep."

The Rowdies continued to probe Charleston's goal throughout the rest of the half. Freddy Kleemann was mere inches away from heading home a cross sent in by Lewis Hiton. Substitute Leo Fernandes also tried for a go-ahead goal with a curling effort from distance that had power but was right into the arms of the keeper.

Tampa Bay found their breakthrough moment in the 87th minute. A few moments before that, substitute attacker Damian Rivera was taken out with a crunching late tackle by Charleston keeper Adam Grinwis. The foul immediately drew a red card for the keeper, leaving Charleston to finish out the night down a man.

Tampa Bay, though, did not need the advantage to take the lead. On the ensuing free kick after Griwis' ejection, Nate Worth delivered a pinpoint strike into the top corner at the near post, putting the Rowdies ahead. The wonder-strike was only the second goal of Worth's young career and his first for the Rowdies since joining the club via transfer in May.

"Coming off the bench, your job is to impact the game and the biggest way to do that is score goals. It was a big moment for me and my career," said Worth.

On getting his first taste of the rivalry matchup between the Rowdies and Charleston, Worth also noted, "It felt different than a normal game, I can tell you that. "It felt like a championship type game. It felt like there was more the teams were playing for. Every 50-50, every challenge, every goal, the emotions were through the roof and it was just a special game and special night. We played against a really good team. It was just an incredible night."

Rivera added an insurance goal deep into stoppage time, slicing through a couple defenders before depositing a low strike into the goal moments before the final whistle.

With the win, the Rowdies pull to within five points of Charleston, who fall to second in the standings after Louisville City FC's win over Monterey Bay FC. The Rowdies will face Monterey Bay on the road next Saturday, August 3 at 10 pm ET as they look to continue their climb up the table.

"I think it comes down to mentality," said Neilson. "In these games you have similar level of teams. We've got some good players; they've got some really good players. So, the mentality is asking, can you find a way to win the game?... For me, to win games like these puts you on good foot for the playoffs, because ultimately Charleston will make the playoffs, Louisville will make the playoffs. We will meet again at some point in these big games."

Scoring Summary

CHS - Torres (Molloy), 8'

CHS - Smith, 14'

TBR - Arteaga (Penalty), 38'

TBR - Perez (Arteaga), 47'

TBR - Worth, 87'

TBR - Rivera (Fernandes), 90+12'

Caution Summary

CHS - Torres, Yellow Card, 29'

TBR - Crisostomo, Yellow Card, 43'

CHS - Pirmann, Yellow Card, 45'

TBR - Perez, Yellow Card, 55'

TBR - Munjoma, Yellow Card, 75'

CHS - Grinwis, Red Card, 83'

TBR - Arteaga, Yellow Card, 90+6'

CHS - Smith Yellow Card, 90+7'

Lineups

TBR: Farr, Doherty, Kleemann (Fernandes, 75'), Guillen, Niyongabire, Crisostomo (Worth, 46'), Hilton, Perez (Bodily, 71'), Munjoma, Jennings (Rivera, 71'), Arteaga

TBR Bench: Breno, Bubb, DeJesus, DeZart, Fowlkes, Worth, Bodily, Fernandes, Rivera

CHS: Grinwis, Segbers, Archer, Smith, Dossantos, Molloy (Rodriguez, 43'), Allan, Markanich (Drack, 86'), Ycaza (Crawford, 71'), Torres (Mori, 87'), Myers (Conway, 71')

CHS Bench: Rodriguez, Crawford, Conway, Drack, Mori

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 28, 2024

Rowdies Rally Past Charleston 4-2 - Tampa Bay Rowdies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.