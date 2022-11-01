Round Rock Express Release 2023 Home Game Times and Flex Plans

November 1, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - Break out those calendars! The Round Rock Express revealed the team's home game times for the upcoming 2023 season on Tuesday afternoon. Opening Day at Dell Diamond is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, March 31 against the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate).

With the announcement of 2023 game times comes the return of 2023 Flex Plans. Flex Plans include 10 vouchers for $200 plus applicable taxes and fees. Fans will have the flexibility to use multiple vouchers for one game or one voucher for multiple games.

Over half of the first pitch times across the 75-game home slate are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. All Tuesday through Friday home games for the entire season are set for 7:05 p.m., with the exception of three games.

The E-Train will play a 12:05 p.m. matinee on Tuesday, April 11 against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) as part of Education Day for students in Central Texas. The other 12:05 p.m. start will take place on Tuesday, September 12 against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate).

This year's special Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate)will be at 6:35 p.m.

The Express will play three Saturday home games at 6:05 p.m. on June 17, July 8 and August 12 with their other 10 Saturday home games coming at 7:05 p.m.

All Sunday home games in April, May and September are scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. with Sunday first pitch times in June, July and August sliding back to 6:05 p.m.

To view Round Rock's full 2023 schedule, please visit RRExpress.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 1, 2022

Round Rock Express Release 2023 Home Game Times and Flex Plans - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.