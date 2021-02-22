Round Rock Express Announce 2021 Triple-A West Schedule

February 22, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - As Central Texas continues to recover from last week's historic winter storm, the return of summer and professional baseball is one step closer as the Round Rock Express announced the team's 2021 schedule on Monday morning. The 142-game slate is set to kick off with Opening Day on Thursday, April 8 at Dell Diamond and run through Tuesday, September 21.

Fans will notice several major changes to the layout of the schedule as a result of Major League Baseball's restructuring of Minor League Baseball. Most notably, Round Rock enters the 2021 season as a member of the newly created Triple-A West League. The 10-team circuit includes two five-team divisions, with every team playing each other at least once throughout the season.

Joining Round Rock in the East Division are the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate), El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate), Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) and Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate). The West Division is composed of the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate), Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate), Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate), Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) and Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate).

New in 2021, all series will be six games in length and run from Thursday through Tuesday, with each Wednesday mandated as a league-wide off-day. The lone exception is an abbreviated four-game series to make room for the MLB All-Star break in mid-July. Each team will play 24 series, including 12 at home and 12 on the road.

The Express begin the year with their only home interdivisional action as the Aviators make their way to Round Rock for a six-game set from April 8-13.

The E-Train then hits the road for the first of three trips to Oklahoma City, facing the Dodgers from April 15-20, then returning to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark again from August 12-17 before closing out the 2021 regular season in OKC from September 16-21.

The Express and Isotopes find themselves as divisional opponents again for the first time since 2013 as Albuquerque makes a pair of trips to Dell Diamond in 2021, first from April 22-27 then again from July 8-11, prior to the mid-summer break. Round Rock's only trip to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park occurs from August 26-31.

The newest rivalry in Texas features Round Rock and Sugar Land, who is joining the ranks of Triple-A baseball after eight seasons as a member of the independent Atlantic League. The Express and Skeeters will meet 36 times in 2021, including 24 matchups at Dell Diamond, the most of any Round Rock opponent.

The Triple-A version of the Silver Boot Series kicks off at Constellation Field from April 29-May 4. Sugar Land's first trip to Round Rock follows shortly thereafter from May 13-18. The Astros affiliate is set to return to Dell Diamond three other times in 2021, first across Independence Day weekend July 1-6, again from August 5-10 and finally to close out the home schedule from September 9-14. Round Rock's only other trip to Sugar Land falls June 10-15.

The Triple-A affiliate of the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers make their first of three trips to Round Rock from May 6-11. Oklahoma City returns again from June 17-22 and July 29-August 3.

Round Rock is set to make two trips to the West Coast in 2021, first a 12-game stretch against the Tacoma Rainiers (May 20-25) and Salt Lake Bees (May 27-June 1) before another 12-game trip to face the defending Triple-A Champion Sacramento River Cats (July 15-20) and Reno Aces (July 22-27).

The Express and Chihuahuas resume their Lone Star State showdown with 24 total meetings this summer. The Padres' Triple-A club visits Dell Diamond from June 3-8 and from August 19-24. The E-Train heads west to Southwest University Park twice in 2021, first from June 24-29 then again from September 2-7.

Round Rock's full 2021 schedule is below:

Dates Opponent Major League Affiliate

April 8-13 vs Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics

April 15-20 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

April 22-27 vs Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

April 29-May 4 at Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

May 6-11 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

May 13-18 vs Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

May 20-25 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

May 27-June 1 at Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

June 3-8 vs El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

June 10-15 at Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

June 17-22 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

June 24-29 at El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

July 1-6 vs Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

July 8-11 vs Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

July 15-20 at Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

July 22-27 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

July 29-August 3 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

August 5-10 vs Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

August 12-17 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

August 19-24 vs El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

August 26-31 at Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

September 2-7 at El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

September 9-14 vs Sugar Land Skeeters Houston Astros

September 16-21 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

Information regarding ticketing procedures for the 2021 Round Rock Express season will be announced in the coming days, while the team's promotional schedule and first pitch times will be revealed in the coming weeks.

