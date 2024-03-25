RoughRiders Set for Jam-Packed Opening Week Starting April 9th

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, will begin their home slate in 2024 with a fun-stuffed week from Tuesday, April 9th through Sunday, April 14th against the Houston Astros affiliated Corpus Christi Hooks.

Check out the ticket specials here. Make sure you grab your Feed the Family 4 Pack: 4 tickets for April 9th or 12th-14th and a $40 concession voucher for just $100!

Tuesday, April 9th at 6:35 p.m. vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

The Home Opener for the RoughRiders welcomes Rangers-affiliated baseball back to North Texas with a 2024 Schedule Poster giveaway at the gates! In the Double-A rematch of the 2023 ALCS, be sure to stay until the end and catch postgame fireworks from the field.

Wednesday, April 10th at 6:35 p.m. vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

It is another fun day out at Riders Field to watch your future Rangers play against the future Astros! Tickets start at just $11.

Thursday, April 11th at 6:35 p.m. vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

The first Thursday is the first Thirsty Thursday of the year with drink specials as the Riders turn 21 years old!

Friday, April 12th at 7:05 p.m. vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Friday brings a pair of giveaways to the Riders Field gates! The Riders are teaming up with Visit Frisco to celebrate Sports City USA with a koozie giveaway and make sure you grab a Rangers-inspired Champions Start Here t-shirt presented by Medium Giant as well! Once you're in the gates, head to Bull Moose Saloon for live music with Random Walk and hang around after the game for Fireworks Friday.

Saturday, April 13th at 7:05 p.m. vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Saturday is a big day for Rangers fans as you can get a co-branded RoughRiders/Rangers Pennant giveaway presented by Medium Giant at the gates and get player autographs before the game with a RoughRiders Pregame Autograph Session! Fans can enjoy live music before the game from Lorynn The Redhead too. Additionally, Derek Holland will be on hand for a meet and greet from 7-8 p.m. and it is also Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by Raising Cane's.

Sunday, April 14th at 4:05 p.m. vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Opening Week wraps with Josh Jung Day! Arrive early for a Josh Jung baseball card giveaway and enjoy odes to the Rangers All-Star third baseman all game long. Kids can play catch on the field before the game as part of Kids Sunday Funday presented by Raising Cane's and be sure to stop by the playgrounds for face painting too.

Additionally, come out to Riders Field on Monday, April 8th as the RoughRiders host "Total Eclipse of the Ballpark", starting at 11:00 a.m. with access to the event including an Opening Week ticket and Solar Eclipse Glasses for just $10.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2024 season are already on sale. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

