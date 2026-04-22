Ron Newman Cup Finals Game 1 - San Diego Sockers vs. Milwaukee Wave - 4.22.26

Published on April 22, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers YouTube Video







San Diego Sockers take on Milwaukee Wave in game 1 of the Ron Newman Cup Finals, LIVE from Milwaukee, WI.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 22, 2026

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