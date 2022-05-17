Rockzilla Tour with Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Coming to Capital Credit Union Park August 14th

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse announced the co-headline Rockzilla Summer Tour featuring very special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves today. The Rockzilla Tour will include 24 cities across the US, making a stop on their tour at Capital Credit Union Park on Sunday, August 14th. This is the second major outdoor concert to be announced at the stadium, following Three Days Grace which was announced last month.

"We're thrilled to bring an absolutely packed line up - an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer," shares Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix. "We haven't been to some of these cities in a long time...Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!"

"We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal line up," says Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke. "Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember."

VIP tickets and various pre-sales will kick off today at 12PM ET with all tickets on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 20th at 10am local time.

Last month Three Days Grace announced their headlining tour of the US and Canada would make its way to Capital Credit Union Park on Saturday, July 23rd. The multi-platinum selling Canadian band will be joined by special guests Wage War & Zero 9:36. Tickets for dates and VIP packages are now available.

