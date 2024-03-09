RockHounds Unveil Brand New Copa de la Diversión Identity

March 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The RockHounds today announced a new identity and image for the franchise's participation in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión program - - - the Midland Amigos.

The new name and image will replace the Matamoscas de Midessa, the nickname used by the club since 2019, its first season participating in the Copa program.

The branding change is designed to bring new energy and provide a stronger connection to fans across the community.

"When we found that no other minor league club was using Amigos as its Copa identity, we jumped at the opportunity," said RockHounds OVG Hospitality General Manager Jeff VonHolle.

"Not only does 'Amigos' translate to 'friends' in English, it's really a universal term and conveys the message on its own," he said.

"The purpose of the Copa initiative is to expand the outreach of baseball to the Hispanic community, and we think the Amigos identity will help us do that more effectively. And it's a name and identity that everyone can identify with."

The artwork incorporates "man's best friend" (amigo). The logo features an image of Rocky RockHound wearing a stylish sombrero and is done in sugar skull art.

The Amigos logo was designed by Torch Creative (based in Flower Mound, Texas), the same agency that did the logo and artwork for the RockHounds' new branding in 2021.

"From the logo to the color scheme, Torch again did a great job in every element," VonHolle said. "And utilizing Rocky in sugar skull art is not only outstanding artwork, it's also very appropriate for the Copa theme."

Copa de la Diversión was initiated by Minor League Baseball to promote the sport and to connect its teams to their respective Hispanic/Latino communities. After beginning with four clubs in 2017, the program quickly expanded to 33 teams in 2018 and to 72 (including the RockHounds / Matamoscas de Midessa) in 2019. There are now more than 90 MiLB clubs taking part in the program.

The RockHounds / Amigos will host six Copa de la Diversión nights during 2024 season (see schedule, below).

2024 Copa de la Diversión Nights

Friday, April 26

Amigos Scarves

Saturday, April 27

Postgame Fireworks

Thursday, May 30

Thirsty Thursday

Tuesday, June 4

Amigos Player Posters

Friday, July 26

Rocky Low Rider Bobbleheads

Friday, August 23

Three Amigos T-Shirts

