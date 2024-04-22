RockHounds to Host Miranda Lambert as Part of "Music on the Diamond" Concert Series

MIDLAND, Texas - America's pastime is getting major league star treatment as the RockHounds proudly present three-time GRAMMY Award- winner Miranda Lambert live in concert at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Join us on June 29 as we transform the ballpark into a stage for the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history, including the top honor for Entertainer of the Year. Experience the thrill of live music against the backdrop of the West Texas sunset and our beloved RockyTown, offering an atmosphere like no other. This marks Miranda Lambert's debut performance at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

"Music on the Diamond" is a first-of-its-kind offering from Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the owner of the Midland RockHounds, and promoted by William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Doussan Music Group (DMG). This groundbreaking concert series brings top artists to Minor League ballparks across the nation, providing fans with an unforgettable opportunity to witness their favorite stars in a unique and intimate setting.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the inaugural 'Music on the Diamond' concert series," said Shelly Haenggi, Midland RockHounds General Manager. "We are one of five DBH teams that get to launch this exciting initiative, which is only the beginning of many great events coming to Momentum Bank Ballpark. We are truly blessed to share this with the community of Midland because it " not only showcases the versatility of our ballpark but also reinforces our commitment to providing entertainment to the community that never fails to support our organization."

"Bringing exciting new events and experiences that foster community and draw more people to our ballparks has been a goal of ours at DBH since the very beginning, so launching 'Music on the Diamond' is a momentous occasion for us," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Minor League ballparks provide some of the most unique atmospheres for entertainment and we're thrilled to see these cornerstones of the community open their doors to the public as often as possible."

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, April 26, and are expected to sell out quickly. Visit milb.com/midland to secure your spot and for more details on ticket options and prices.

