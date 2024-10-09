RockHounds Release 2025 Schedule

October 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Midland RockHounds, Double-A Affiliate of the Athletics are excited to reveal their 2025 season schedule, entering their 53rd franchise season.

The RockHounds are coming off a historic season, winning an all-time franchise record of 84 games and being crowned the South Division Champions of the Texas League. The RockHounds fell just short of the Texas League Championship by one game, dropping a winner-take-all Game-Three to the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners affiliate).

In 2025, the Hounds are set for a 138-game season, which includes 69 home games at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The season kicks off at home with the rematch of last season's Texas League Championship versus the Arkansas Travelers from April 4-6.

The Hounds will start the season at home for the first time since 2018.

The '25 season will consist of a slate of games against all nine Texas League opponents. Only seven of the nine teams will make their way to RockyTown, leaving out the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals affiliate).

Notable home matchups include the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros affiliate) who will be in Midland two times this season, April 15-19 and May 27-June 1.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles will make the drive down three times, in their efforts to secure the Oil Pan Cup which was captured by the Hounds last season. The RockHounds will host the Arizona Diamondback affiliate on April 29-May 4, July 1-3, and August 5-10.

The RockHounds are scheduled to match up with the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers affiliate) twice at home this season, June 10-15 and September 2-7.

The team will be introducing a new lineup of promotions, giveaways, and theme nights (announced at a later date) for their 14 homestands spanning from early April to early September.

Notable Home Dates:

Opening Weekend: April 4-6

Easter Weekend: April 19 (Doubleheader)

Cinco De Mayo Weekend: May 2-4

Father's Day: June 15

July 4th Week: July 1-3

Back-to-Back Homestands: July 29 - August 10

Final Homestand: September 2-7

Season tickets are now on sale. For more information please visit the season ticket page on our website or call the RockHounds Front Office at 432-520-2255.

For returning groups looking to book for the 2025 season, please contact your sales representative. For new groups looking to book for 2025 please visit the website to fill out our form.

2025 game times and single-game ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

