RockHounds Host the Tulsa Drillers July 14-16

The RockHounds return from the All-Star break to welcome the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A, LA Dodgers) to town for a weekend series. The Drillers finished the first-half of the season in second place within the north division and have a 5-7 record thus far in the second-half. The 'Hounds finished fourth in the first-half south division, but are off to a great second-half with an 8-4 record.

This Military Appreciation weekend starts on Friday with a Zack Gelof bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Gelof spent the majority of the 2022 season with the RockHounds and is Oakland's #3 top prospect.

The RockHounds will be sporting their specialty military themed jerseys this weekend and you have a chance to bid on them. Visit the auction page HERE. Bidding goes live on Friday and continues through Saturday night, when we will host a live auction on the field for signed Brett Harris and Lawrence Butler jerseys...just before we shoot off fireworks!

This is a weekend you don't want to miss! Get your tickets to RockyTown now!

