RockHounds Host Ballpark Brews on April 22nd

The RockHounds are excited to announce their second annual Ballpark Brews craft beer festival, scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The event will feature local West Texas craft beers to be sampled on the field and under the lights at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Gates will open to the public at 5:45 PM before pouring opens from 6-9 PM. Local favorite food trucks will be featured on-site and ready to serve guests with food available to purchase.

Guests (21+) will be able to sample 15 brews of their choice in their custom tasting glass while walking around the infield and sipping their samples in the dugouts. Local musician Christy Lewis will be providing the entertainment and taking requests all night while you enjoy the sights and sounds of the ballpark. Seating will be available at multiple locations on the field during the event, but will fill up fast.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the gate on the day of the event. Designated driver tickets are also available for $15 to those who do not wish to sample the craft beers.

We are proud to have Double-T Oilfield Services back as the title sponsor of this event, with additional fun provided by Kicks 99.1. The RockHounds look forward to seeing everyone out at the ballpark on April 22!

