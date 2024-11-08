Rocket City Christmas Light Show & Winter Wonderland Returns from November 22 to December 29

MADISON, Alabama - The fifth annual Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland makes its way back to Toyota Field this month, presented by BJ's Wholesale Club.

From November 22nd to December 29th, guests can experience the musically synchronized drive-through show with over a mile and a half of brilliant lights set to a "Santa's Beach Party" theme. Admission is $30 per vehicle, which includes complimentary access to the Winter Wonderland (on select dates) inside the ballpark. Vehicles will be able to turn their radios to 95.5 FM to hear the music that accompanies the light displays. The hours are 5 PM to 9 PM nightly, rain or shine.

In order to save time for all upon entry, visitors are highly encouraged to purchase their passes in advance at TrashPandasChristmas.com A pass can also be purchased at one of the ticket booths using a credit card, debit card, or mobile tap-to-pay.

After enjoying the drive-through experience, guests can enter the Winter Wonderland inside the stadium to share the magic of the holidays with the whole family. The concourse will be filled with seasonal activities including s'mores kits, fire pits, Letters to Santa, ornament decorating, cookie decorating, character appearances, photo opportunities with Santa Claus on select dates.

Santa Claus will be on site for complimentary photo opportunities at the Winter Wonderland on the following dates: November 22-23, November 29-30, December 6-7, December 13-14, and December 18-22.

Concessions will be available for purchase inside the Winter Wonderland, highlighted by hot chocolate and ciders, specialty soups, assorted fried pies, s'mores, and cookies. Additional items will be served out of the Gravity Grille stand. Nearly 15 local craft vendors will also be set up throughout the concourse on a nightly basis.

The Winter Wonderland will be open from 5 PM to 9 PM on the following dates: November 22-24, November 28-December 1, December 5-8, and December 12-24. The Junkyard Team Store will also be open during all Light Show hours for your holiday shopping needs. In the store, guests can get 20% off select New Era hats.

All Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland information, including character schedules, menus, and maps, will be available at TrashPandasChristmas.com.

