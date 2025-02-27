Rockers Unveil GE Contracting Champions Corner Hospitality Deck

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers have partnered with locally owned GE Contracting to provide a new, private group space at Capital Credit Union Park for the 2025 season. The GE Contracting Champions Corner will be a two-tiered deck located in the left field corner of the stadium and will provide great sight lines of the game while being situated right next to the game day bands playing on the Security Luebke stage.

"We're extremely excited to partner with the Rockers to bring the GE Contracting Champions Corner to life," said Brian Vanderloop, owner of GE Contracting. "My family and I have enjoyed attending the games throughout the years and are excited to add to the fabric of the game day experience at Capital Credit Union Park."

The GE Contracting Champions corner will accommodate private groups of 30-80 guests. For $28, guests will enjoy pulled chicken and shredded beef sandwiches, chips, one side, and two drink vouchers per person. For an additional cost, private groups renting the space will be able to customize menu offerings if desired.

Additional information along with a form to reserve the new GE Contracting Champions corner for a Rockers game can be found on the Rockers website HERE. To speak with a Rockers ticket sales representative today call 920-497-7225.

GE Contracting LLC is a locally owned and operated, licensed and insured, residential construction company. They provide a wide range of services which include decks, interior and exterior remodeling, basement finishes, new additions, roofing, siding, flooring and custom tile showers. Their flooring and tile show room in Kaukauna has everything you need to finish your next remodel.

Single game tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 1st. Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

