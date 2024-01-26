Rockers to Play as Green Bay Supper Clubbers Alternate Identity on Friday Nights in 2024

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will honor two great traditions on Friday nights during the 2024 season when they will play as the Green Bay Supper Clubbers.

"The rich history of Supper Clubs in Wisconsin embodies gathering with friends and family to enjoy great food, drinks, and good company in a nostalgic setting," said general manager John Fanta. "We pride ourselves on providing those same elements for our baseball games during the summer and this is a fun way to accentuate these traditions during our three Friday night games."

Wisconsin's Supper Club history runs deep, initially beginning as taverns, resorts, and dancehalls where friend chicken and fish were served along with beer. Eventually these establishments transformed their food and décor, resulting in the classic offerings that locals have come to love in Friday fish frys, Saturday prime rib specials, and broasted chicken on Sundays along with salad bars, relish trays and brandy old fashioneds. Each Supper Club has its own unique feel, but the nostalgia of the memories made at each keep bringing the locals back.

Through a partnership with Drink Wisconsinbly, the Rockers will bring a supper club feel to Capital Credit Union Park every Friday this summer. On the three specialty nights there will be a kiosk featuring a Friday fish fry dinner along with Drink Wisconsinbly old fashioneds available for purchase. Starting next week, fans will be able to make reservations through a special ticket offering that includes a fish fry and ticket to the game as well. All Friday night games this season will feature a postgame fireworks display to add to the fun!

The Green Bay Supper Clubbers jersey features many key elements to the Supper Club traditions of Wisconsin.

"The neon glow of the Supper Clubbers wordmark is intended to give off that warm, welcoming glow of the open sign at your favorite Supper Club", said Alex Dozek, Graphic Designer and creator of the Supper Clubbers jerseys and hats. "Since we are wearing the jerseys on Fridays, you HAVE to have the fish fry and old fashioned. Those are represented by the fish on our game hats, and the state of Wisconsin on the sleeve of the jersey in the style of a glass with the orange and cherry on a pick".

Following the final Friday night game on July 26th the game worn jerseys will be auctioned off, with the proceeds benefitting a local charity.

"Drink Wisconsinbly Beverage Company is excited to be teamed up with the Supper Clubbers. DW Brandy is made right here in Wisconsin. There's nothing like supporting the home team while enjoying Wisconsin's official cocktail with Wisconsin's unofficial Brandy. This partnership aims to celebrate the unique flavors and traditions associated with Wisconsin, creating a sense of pride and community among consumers." said Sarah Zweifel, Director of Marketing for Drink Wiscosninbly.

Supper Clubbers T-Shirts and hats are now available for pre-order at greenbayrockers.com. Information on ticket packages going on sale will be released early next week. Visit greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

