Dock Spiders Souvenir 7 Giveaways Announced

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders have announced the dates and giveaways for their 2024 Souvenir 7 ticket package. The giveaway items include three bobbleheads, a bucket hat, a snapback hat, a baseball card set, and a scorecard clipboard. For a limited time, each ticket package (starting at just 7 games) purchased or renewed includes an exclusive season ticket holder jersey.

The popular Souvenir 7 package may be purchased in-person at the Herr-Baker Field box office (980 E. Division St.), by phone at (920) 907-9833, or online at dockspiders.com. Purchasing a ticket package is the only way for fans to guarantee themselves all seven giveaway items. Additional giveaway items, promotions, and theme nights will be announced in the coming weeks.

Souvenir 7 Ticket Package Games for 2024

Saturday, June 1 - Dock Spiders Bucket Hat presented by Horicon Bank

Sunday, June 16 - Mental Health Awareness Weaver Bobblehead presented by SSM Health

Saturday, June 29 - Shantymen Bobble-Tail presented by Destination Lake Winnebago Region

Friday, July 12 - 2023 MLB Draft Class Card Set presented by Real Sportscards

Sunday, July 14 - Snapback Hat presented by Summit Automotive

Saturday, July 19 - Scorecard Clipboard presented by Moraine Park Technical College

Friday, August 2 - Victor Scott Bobblehead presented by Silica For Your Home

The Dock Spiders begin their eighth season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

